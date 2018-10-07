israel (apartheid state) pounds Gaza in ‘retaliation’ as 3 Palestinians killed, 370+ injured in border clashes

Israel pounds Gaza in ‘retaliation’ as 3 Palestinians killed, 370+ injured in border clashes (VIDEO)

At least three people, including a 12-year-old, were killed by Israeli troops as some 20,000 Palestinians rallied at the Gaza border. Amid the clashes, the IAF struck ‘terrorist targets’ in retaliation for border breach attempts.

Thousands of Palestinian activists assembled near the Gazan-Israeli border, with some trying to breach the fence amid a heavy Israeli security presence, burning tires and throwing incendiary devices at the IDF soldiers. The crowd was, once again, met with a crackdown by the Israeli forces who used live bullets, rubber ammunition and tear gas to drive the crowd back.

Palestinians claimed that an Israeli drone attacked just east of Gaza City, while a helicopter struck a site east of the town of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

At least three activists were killed by sniper fire, including a 12-year-old boy, Wafa news reported. In addition, another 376 activists were wounded during the confrontation, including 126 injured by live gunfire. At least seven of them remain in critical condition. Among those injured were 10 females, 30 children, a paramedic and a journalist.

