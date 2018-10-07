Yemen’s Chief of Supreme Revolutionary Committee: We Will Come out Victorious from Saudi War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemenis will come out victorious from the economic and military war led by the regime in Riyadh against their nation, chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said.

Speaking during a protest in Sana’a on Friday, al-Houthi added, “We are with the honorable peace.” The Yemeni people, he stated, will defeat the “tyrants” of the world.

Additionally, he welcomed the European Union’s stance against the war in Yemen, saying the Yemeni people will stand beside whoever wants to stop the aggression.

The European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution through which it has called for an urgent ban on all sales of weapons to a Saudi-led coalition which is pressing ahead with a deadly war on Yemen since 2015.

The resolution, which was passed by show of hands, also urged all sides to end the Yemen war, which started to restore its Saudi-allied former authorities.

Referring to the deterioration of the Yemeni rial, al-Houthi said the stability of the country’s currency would be achieved after the aggressors change their decision to transfer the Central Bank from Sana’a to Aden.

Similar protests also took place in the northwestern city of Sa’ada, with the participants chanting slogans in condemnation of the Saudi economic war on their country.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The aggression claimed the lives of some 15,000 people and injured thousands. More than 2,200 others died of cholera and the crisis triggered what the United Nations described as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

