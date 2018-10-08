Assad: Idlib Agreement Is Temporary Measure

Posted on October 8, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

 

Assad: Idlib Agreement Is Temporary Measure

07.10.2018

On October 7, Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said that the Russian-Turkish deconfliction agreement on the northern governorate of Idlib is a “temporary measure” and vowed to restore his government control of the whole territory of Syria.

“What we have witnessed recently of Western hysteria ahead of Idlib battle stems from the fact that it is a fateful thing for them, because the Syrians’ victory in it will lead to the failure of their plans and to Syria’s return as yet a more serious prospect in the face of their project in the region than it was before,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted Assad remarks during a meeting of the Central Committee of al-Baath Arab Socialist Party in the city of Damascus as saying.

Furthermore, al-Assad predicted that Syria’s enemies will ramp up their attempts to drain it militarily, politically, economically and socially as it progresses towards victory. The Syrian president noted that this will incur internal challenges, which are no less serious than the ongoing war.

Last month, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference that the deconfliction agreement on Idlib is an intermediate step, which is aimed at eradicating the terrorist threat.

Under the agreement, a 15-20km demilitarized zone will be established around Idlib by October 20. Opposition sources confirmed that the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) is already withdrawing its heavy weapons from the zone. However, more radical groups are yet to obey the agreement.

Related Videos

Related Articles

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Assad, FSA, Lavrov, Nusra Front, Russia, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: