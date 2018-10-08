Zionist Occupation Forces Attack Shoot, Injure Several Palestinians in Northern Gaza

Posted on October 8, 2018 by martyrashrakat

October 8, 2018

manar-06532490015390139128

The Zionist occupation forces shot and injured several Palestinians in northern Gaza during a protest to support a marine rally aimed at breaking the siege imposed by the enemy on the Strip and stressing the right to return to the Israeli-held territories.

The protest on Gaza Coast aimed at supporting the marine rally as the Palestinian youths incinerated tires after the Zionist occupation troops fired tear bombs at them.

 

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Break The siege, Gaza, Great Return March, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: