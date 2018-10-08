Zionist Occupation Forces Attack Shoot, Injure Several Palestinians in Northern Gaza

The Zionist occupation forces shot and injured several Palestinians in northern Gaza during a protest to support a marine rally aimed at breaking the siege imposed by the enemy on the Strip and stressing the right to return to the Israeli-held territories.
The protest on Gaza Coast aimed at supporting the marine rally as the Palestinian youths incinerated tires after the Zionist occupation troops fired tear bombs at them.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
