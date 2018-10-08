Zionist Occupation Forces Attack Shoot, Injure Several Palestinians in Northern Gaza

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 8, 2018

The Zionist occupation forces shot and injured several Palestinians in northern Gaza during a protest to support a marine rally aimed at breaking the siege imposed by the enemy on the Strip and stressing the right to return to the Israeli-held territories.

The protest on Gaza Coast aimed at supporting the marine rally as the Palestinian youths incinerated tires after the Zionist occupation troops fired tear bombs at them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

