israeli (apartheid state) Airstrike Targets Palestinian Youths in Gaza

Israeli Airstrike Targets Palestinian Youths in Gaza

An Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike, on Monday morning, targeting east of Rafah City in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that an Israeli warplane fired a missile that landed next to a group of Palestinian youths, who were near the return camps east of Rafah.

No injuries were reported.

Israeli warplanes had also targeted a medical point in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday, causing only damages to the building without any injuries reported.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)