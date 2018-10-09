israeli (apartheid state) Airstrike Targets Palestinian Youths in Gaza

Posted on October 9, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli Airstrike Targets Palestinian Youths in Gaza

 

Palestinian youths make traditional food “Fata Al Ajar” inside the return camps east of Rafah. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike, on Monday morning, targeting east of Rafah City in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that an Israeli warplane fired a missile that landed next to a group of Palestinian youths, who were near the return camps east of Rafah.

No injuries were reported.

Israeli warplanes had also targeted a medical point in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday, causing only damages to the building without any injuries reported.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Advertisements

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: