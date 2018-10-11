Embarrassed U.S Military Forced To Ground ALL F-35 Jets

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Joaquin Flores

In a major development, the US military has ordered the grounding of all F-35 jets, pending yet another revelation that the troubled 5th generation fighter is unfit to fly. The decision comes as Trump has made a recent media campaign around the high quality and ‘invisibility’ of the over-budget Lockheed Martin-produced aircraft Jet, which was rolled out some 20 years after research on it began.

In response to Russia’s delivery of the S-300 system to Syria, Trump authorized an increase of F-35’s to Israel, in order to up the morale and damaged self-image of the Zionist settler-colonial entity. It also comes in the wake of a Marine Corps’ F-35B crash in South Carolina last month, which experts predicted was an eventuality, despite being very embarrassing for the US.

The grounding order apparently affects all variations of the expensive but unreliable fighter jet, including the Air Force’s F-35A and the Navy’s F-35C. The engines of the aircraft will also be checked for suspected faulty tubes and replacements made where deemed necessary.

However, the project has been marred from the start, with experts and test pilots from early stages revealing the numerous problems with the jet.

“The primary goal following any mishap is the prevention of future incidents,” said Joe DellaVedova, a spokesman with the Pentagon’s Joint Program Office, which oversees the F-35. “We will take every measure to ensure safe operations while we deliver, sustain and modernize the F-35 for the warfighter and our defense partners.”

In a further blow to the confidence of the actual product that the inflated US military industrial complex rolls out, operators of the F-35, such as Britain or Israel, are also grounding their fighter jets for inspection, according to the JPO statement.

The South Carolina crash happened just a day after an F-35B completed a mission in Afghanistan, an event that was reported by the Pentagon as a major milestone for the program. Unfortunately, the pilot of the crashed aircraft ejected and landed safely.

The issues stem from the decisions to classify and compartmentalize production of the F-35 in a contra-rational manner. The program is estimated to have a lifetime cost of over $1.5 trillion.

