Posted on by Zara Ali

We have passed the 17 year mark on the Afghan war and the Taliban control more territory than they have at any time since the launch. So for trillions of dollars, thousands of deaths, and 17 years of US government effort, “victory” is no closer than at day one. Does President Trump want out? Perhaps. But his neocon advisors have other ideas…

Source

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Afghanistan, American Empire | Tagged: War on Afghanistan |