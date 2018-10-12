Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (04 – 10 October 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(04 – 10 October 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against unarmed civilians and peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

3 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a person with disability, were killed.

239 civilians, including 41 children, 3 women, 4 journalists and 6 paramedics, were wounded; 7 of them sustained serious wounds.

6 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles; one of them targeted the peaceful protestors, in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 107 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 3 limited incursions into the Gaza Strip .

82 civilians, including 4 children and 8 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

9 of them, including 2 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in Beit Hanina village.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli forces demolished 3 dwellings in southern Hebron.

The Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian farmers and uprooted 39 fruitful trees.

The windows and tires of cars were smashed and slashed.

4 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Two fishermen were arrested after one of them was wounded, and the area allowed for fishing decreased to 6 nautical miles.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

9 civilians, including 3 children, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Director of Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing was arrested at the aforementioned crossing.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (04 – 10 October 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 28th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a person with disability, and wounded 239 civilians, including 41 children, 3 women, 4 journalists, and 6 paramedics. The injury of 7 of them was reported serious. Mroeover, a Palestinian fisherman was wounded in the northern Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, 6 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded.

In the Gaza Strip, on 05 October 2018, the Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a person with disability. Fares al-Sersawi (12), from al-Shija’iyah, and Mahmoud Abu Sam’an (20), from al-Nussairat, were shot dead after being hit bullets to the chest while participating in the demonstration organized in eastern al-Zaytoun, east of Gaza City. Moreover, Hussein al-Regeb (19), from Bani Suhailah, was killed after being with a bullet to the abdomen while he was 70-100 meters away from the border fence in eastern Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. It should be mentioned that the latter killed was a person with Birth Defects and suffered cerebral atrophy in addition to other health problems in the abdomen.

As part of the use of lethal force against the peaceful protestors along the border fence during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 239 civilians, including 41 children, 3 women, 4 journalists and 6 paramedics. Seven of them sustained serious wounds.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. On 06 October 2018, the Israeli authorities decided to reduce the area allowed for fishing to 6 nautical miles along the Gaza Strip shores as part of the Israeli policy to restrict fishermen and targeted their livelihoods. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces opened fire 4 times at the fishermen; 3 incidents in the north-western Beit Lahia and 1 off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 05 October 2018, the Israeli helicopters targeted a border-control point belonging to al-Qassam Brigades in the southern Return encampment, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip and completely destroyed it.

On 07 October 2018, an Israeli drone launched a missile at a group of civilians who were in eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported in both airstrikes.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 08 October 2018, the Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands along eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces during the reporting period wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including a child.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 107 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 73 Palestinians, including 2 children, 7 women and a journalist, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 9 other civilians, including 2 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 04 October 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the eastern Deir al-Balah, while on 07 October 2018, they conducted a similar incursion into eastern al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

On 09 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into the southern coastal border fence off “Zikim” Military Base, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 08 October 2018, Ayman Kawazbah self-demolished his house in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied Jerusalem to avoid paying a fine of NIS 40,000 to the Israeli municipality. The house was built 10 years ago and the owner has recently attempted to obtain a building license from the competent authorties but in vain. The Israeli municipality also imposed on him a construction fine of NIS 36,000. The house sheltered 8 persons, including 6 children.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of demolition of houses and other civil objects, on 09 October 2018, the Israeli forces demolished 3 dwellings in al0-Halawah area in al-Masafer area, southeast of Yata in southern Hebron, and confiscated solar panels which were supplying the dwellings with electricity. The dwellings belonged to the families of Jebril, Abu ‘Aram, ‘Alia Abu ‘Aram and Yaser Abu ‘Aram, and sheltered 19 individuals, including 13 children.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, the fieldworkers in the West Bank reported 9 attacks. On 05 October 2018, the fieldworkers reported 3 attacks; 2 in Salfit and 1 in Qalqiliyah, against the Palestinians farmers who were picking olives.

On 06 October 2018, 3 settlers from “Kedumim” settlement, east of Qalqiliyah, attacked a taxi car belonging to Rafi Taxi Company in Nablus. The settlers threw a stone at the car; as a result, the stone hit the front window and broke it while the driver ran away.

On 08 October 2018, the settlers broke the windows of 10 vehicles parked in al-Rayan Auto Showroom and punctured the tires in Budia village, west of Salfit. On 09 October 2018, the settlers uprooted 39 fruitful olive and almond trees in Burqin village lands, west of Salfit, and levelled lands there.

On 10 October 2018, a group of settlers from “Shillo” settlement attacked Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. The settlers wrote hostile slogans against Arabs ad Muslims on the house walls of Mohammed Badawi and the New Village Mosque. They also graffiti-sprayed the Star of David on the back of a car belonging to ‘Abdul Naser Badawi and slashed with sharp tools the tires of 8 cars. They also broke windows of 4 houses

and a car in ‘Orif village, south of the city in a similar attack.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 04 October 2018:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Eskaka village, east of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to journalist Walid Khalid husein Harb (48) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses. Meanwhile, a number of children and youngsters gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As result, a 17-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot. The Israeli forces also arrested Ahmed ‘Esam Taha (17).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tammoun village, southeast of Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Emad Suleiman Mahmoud Busharat (47), Rasoul Abdul ‘Aziz Abdul Razaq Bani ‘Oudah (24) and Yahiya Mohammed Abdul Razaq Bani ‘Oudah (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman ‘Essam Salim (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Barqah village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Monjed Ragheb Salah (29) and Abdul Halim ‘Emad Daghlas (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Fathi Abu Zaher (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Khalid Hamidah (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:10, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses. Meanwhile, a number of children and young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the main intersections in the center of the village. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. The Israeli forces also arrested Ibrahim Mohammed al-Barghuthi (18) after chasing him.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 6 military vehicles moved about 100 meters to the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence. The incursion continued for 2 hours after which the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 15:10, Israeli forced moved into Kufor al-Deek village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Saleh ‘Ata Ayman Qasoul (23) and Mo’ath Jmal Fou’ad Nassar (22) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; al-Laban eastern village, south of the city; Abu Dese village, east of occupied East Jerusalem; Yatta, Beit Ummer, Shuyoukh al-‘Arab village, and al-Fahes area in the southern area in Hebron.

Friday, 05 October 2018:

At approximately 18:15, Israeli warplanes targeted a border control point belonging to al-Qassam brigades (the Military Armed wing of Hamas Movement), located about 200 meters into the south of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, south of the Return camp, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The bombardment caused a total damage to the land, but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kufor Qalil village, east of Nablus; al-Laban eastern village, south of the city; Yatta, al-Fawar refugee camp, Bani Na’im and Surif villages in Hebron

Saturday, 06 October 2018:

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Kamal Mahmoud Mar’ie (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:10, Israeli gunboat stationed off the northwestern shore of al-Waha resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats that were sailing within 2 nautical miles about 200 meters into the south of the northern borders between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The gunboats surrounded a fishing boat manned by Safwat Zayet Mahmoud Zayed (42) and his brother Ref’at (29). Both fishermen were then taken to Ashdod Seaport without confiscating their boat. At approximately 17:20 on the same day, the Israeli authorities released both fishermen via Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, noting that Ref’at was found wounded with 2 rubber-coated bullets to the left leg and thigh.

At approximately 16:15, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Qaddoum village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Laith Abdul Rahman ‘Ali (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Mohammed Fathi Eskandar al-Sheikh ‘Ali (20), Yusuf Ahmed Masharqah (24), Farsan Khalid ‘Amarnah (21) and Monadel Ya’qoub Abdul jabber Nafe’at (24).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (11) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Beit ‘Omrah and al-Thaheriyah villages, al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron; Tulkarm, Beit Led, Safarin and ‘Ezbat Shufa villages in Tulkarm; Qalqiliyah and ‘Azzoun village, east of the city, and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Sunday, 07 October 2018:

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Tayseer Jalghoum (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Khelat al-‘Ein area. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohanned Morshed Mohammed Za’qiq (21) and Mohammed Yusuf Khdair ‘Awad (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched dozens of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians namely Mustafa Mohammed Nakhlah (22), Mahmoud Mohammed Nakhlah (26), ‘Ezz al-Qadi (18), Ra’ed Ahmed al-Baiari (21) and Yasser Abdullah al-Najjar (19). The soldiers also confiscated NIS 2,500 from a house belonging to Mohammed Samaghnah.

At approximately 10:05, Israeli forces moved into Beit Led village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses, confiscated 2 recording videos of the surveillance cameras belonging to Sa’ed Mahmoud Mohammed Hamaidah and a shop belonging to Monther Jom’ah. The Israeli forces also arrested Adeeb Qasem Ibrahim (47) and his son Majdi (19).

At approximately 18:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of Palestinian civilians, who were in the east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to the seaport, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles. they also fired flare bombs in the sky and chased the fishing boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (20) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Fawa refugee camp, Ethna, Hebron, Tulkarm, Moor and Shams refugee camps, al-Ras, Kufor Sour, Kufor Zebad, Kufor Jamal and Far;oun villages in Tulkarm; Qalqiliyah, Joyous, Kufor Thuluth, Falamiyah, Hejjah, Baqet al-Hatab and ‘Azzoun village in Qalqiliyah, Kafel Hares and Hares village, north of Salfit.

Monday, 10 October 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Fairouz Walid Suleiman Na’alwah (34), a doctor at the Faculty of Pharmacy at An-Najah National University, from her house in al-Ma’ajin neighborhood and Mohammed Yasser al-Bahsh (25) from his house on al-Ta’awun Street in Ras al-‘Ein neighborhood, south of the city. It should be noted that Fairouz is the sister of Ashraf Na’alwah, who carried out the shooting attack in Barkan Industrial area, west of Salfit. At approximately 08:30 on the same day, the Israeli forces released Fairouz near “Shafi Shomron” settlement, northwest of the city. Fairouz said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 01:40 on Monday, 08 October 2018, Israeli soldiers broke the apartment door in the sixth floor in the university dorm No. (4) in al-Ma’ajin neighborhood, west of Nablus. My husband, Nasser Shrem opened the door and the soldiers entered the house. They locked us in the living room and an officer questioned us about the place about the place of my brother Ashraf and I responded that I don’t know his place. The soldiers stayed at the house for an hour and then ordered me to bring my things after informing me that they will arrest me. I argued with the soldiers, who were around 8, as I told them that my daughter is ill, but they did not care and took me to the military vehicle stationed under the building. The vehicles moved and drove for half an hour until I saw a banner written on it “Shafi Shomron”. The soldiers got me out of the vehicle and took me to a room and guarded it with 2 soldiers. Half an hour later, the officer, who questioned me at my house, came and asked me where my brother is and then threatened me in case I had helped or will help him, I will be imprisoned for 10 years and lose my job. After that, the officer left the room and deceived me saying that I am under arrest for a week. At approximately 07:00 on the same day, a female soldier came and informed me that they will transfer me without saying to where and got me into a black armored car. The car moved and stopped from time to time as the soldiers made calls until approximately 08:15. After about 15-20 minutes, the soldiers made their calls again and then informed me that I am released. The vehicle stopped at Deir Sharaf intersection, west of Nablus and the soldiers got me out of the car and gave me my belongingness and phone.”

Around the same time, large numbers of Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Hamed Ghassan Hamed Hashash (20), Basem Hasan Mohammed Marshoud (27) and ‘Ammar Khamis Farhan Abu Mustafa (35).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Harmalah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians namely Salim Mohammed Yusudf al-Zeir (25), Zakaria Mohammed Yusuf al-Zeir (23), Khalid Wajih Mahmoud al-Zeir (25), Hamzah Dawoud al-Zeir (29) and ‘Ala’a Mohammed ‘Ali ‘Atallah (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Safa village, west of Ramallah. Thy raided and searched a house belonging to Rami Karajah (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Malek village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Akram Jom’ah Hamayel (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:10, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikah Suburb, north of Tulkarm amidst firing live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters in the area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwah in al-Qatayen neighborhood. Ashraf is accused of the killing of 2 settlers and the injury of a settler in Barkan industrial area, west of Salfit. The soldiers thoroughly searched the house contents using police dogs. An Israeli officer then questioned all the house inhabitants after they locked the women and children in one room. An engineering unit took the house measurements as a preamble to demolish it. The soldiers then arrested Ashraf’s brother Amjad (31) and Lewa’a Husam Abu ‘Ouf (22), ‘Amid ‘Azmi Na’alwah (21) and Laith Basam Mahdawi (20). The shooting also resulted in the injury a 23-year-old civilian with a tear gas canister to the chest.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Samet village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’fat Namer Maslmah (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved about 100 meters in the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip nd Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence and repaired the border fence. The incursion continued for 4 hours deployed along the border fence.

At approximately 06:55, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village , northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Awad shawqi Abu ‘Alia (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces moved into Sangal village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fou’ad Saleh Dar Khalil (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli forces arrested Fathi Samer Fathi ‘Asrawi (36) from ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm, when he referred to the Israeli Intelligence Service upon a previous summons.

At approximately 15:40, Israeli forces moved into Beit Led village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yusuf ‘Ahed Mohammed Jaber (22) (a university student) and Mohammed Saleh Hamadi (22) and then arrested them.

At approximately 16:10, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at agricultural lands, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (16) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Deir Sharaf, Zawata and al-Naqurah villages in Nablus; al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Halhoul, Tulkarm; Deir al-Ghusoun, Qifin, Zeta, Baqa al-Sharqiyah, Nazlet Abu al-Nar, Nazlet ‘Essa, Safarin, al-Ras, Kufor Sour and Far’oun villages in Tulkarm.

Tuesday, 09 October 2018:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Rasem Ahmed Saleh (18) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mamdouh Ibrahim Abu Rabe’a (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahman Rashid Abu Surour and then arrested his wife Fadwa (49) and daughter Yasmeen (21), who is a former prisoner. It should be noted that the Israeli forces arrested Abdul Rahman in the previous day after summoning him to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service for investigation. The Israeli forces also arrested his son Khalil (26) on Thursday, 04 October 2018, as they are still arresting Abdul Rahman’s eldest son, ‘Arafah (28), since 2014. By arresting Abdul Rahman’s wife and daughter, the Israeli forces have arrested all the family members.

At approximately 02:10, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amr Suhail ‘Oudah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikah Suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Asharaf Walid Na’alwah and then arrested his mother Wafa’a Mahmoud Na’alwah (54) and sisters Sondos Walid Na’alwah (20), who is a university student, and Hanadi (26), who is a mother for three children.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 m military bulldozers and a tank moved about 100 meters south of the border fence, adjacent to “Zikim Military Base”, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed lands that were previously leveled along with sporadic shooting in the area. At approximately 12:00 on the same day, the Israeli forces deployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Awerta and Beta villages, southeast of Nablus; Hebron, Sa’ir, al-Shuyoukh, al-Thaheriyah and Bani Na’im villages.

Wednesday, 10 October 2018:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yahiyah ‘Adnan al-Samhan (23) and Mohammed ‘Emad al-Shakhshir (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 10 members from al-Badow family, including a woman and an old man. The Israeli forces arrested al-Badow family members claiming that they did not found their son Aws ‘Ammar al-Badow (18). (PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees)

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikha suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Ashraf Na’alwah, who is accused of carrying out “Barkan” attack, and then arrested his father Walid Suleiman Mohammed Na’alwah (57).

At approximately 08:35, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha resort, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; al-Samou’a, Ethna, al-Shuyoukh and Emrish villages in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

On Friday evening, 05 October 2018, thousands of Palestinian civilians swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Abu Safiyah Hill in the northern Gaza Strip, east of Malakah intersection, east of Gaza City, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Hundreds of them approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, set fire to tires as a number of them attempted to throw stones at Israeli forces. The Israeli forces opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were killed. Moreover, 169 civilians, including 28 children, 3 journalists and 3 paramedics were wounded.

In Gaza City: Israeli forces killed 2 civilians, including a child, namely Fares Hafeth Abdul ‘Aziz al-Sersawi (12), from al-Sheja’eiyah neighborhood, was hit with a live bullet to the chest, and Mahmoud Akram Mohammed Abu Sam’an (20), from al-Nuseirat, was hit with a live bullet to the chest. Moreover, 56 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. Forty four of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 12 were hit with tear gas canister.

Khan Younis: Israeli forces killed Husein Fathi Husein al-Raqab (19), from Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, after he sustained a live bullet wound the abdomen when he was about 70-100 meters away from the border fence, east of Khuza’ah village. It should be noted that Husein was with special needs as he suffered congenital malformations since birth, atrophy in the brain and health problem in the abdomen. Moreover, 16 civilians, including 4 children and Doa’a Farid Hamed Zu’rob (25),a journalist at Noor News Network from Khan Younis, and Mohammed Nidal Jom’ah Abu ‘Asi (26), a volunteer paramedic at Rowad al-Salam Team from Bani Suheilah, east of the city was hit with a live bullet to the chest and doctors classified his injury as serious in addition to 3 other civilians.

The Northern Gaza Strip: 54 civilians, including a child, 2 paramedics and 2 journalists were wounded. Forty three of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 11 were hit with tear gas canisters. the 2 wounded journalists were identified as Mohammed ‘Essa Khalid Ramadan al-Aswad (21), a reporter at Palestine News Agency was hit with a live bullet to the left foot and Mohammed Hazem Sami al-Masri (20), a freelance journalist was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. The wounded paramedics were identified as Tasneem Fathi Ahmed Hammad (20), a volunteer paramedic at the Palestinian Ministry of Health was hit with a tear gas canister to the right foot, and Mohammed Samir Mohammed al-Za’anin (30), a volunteer paramedic at Nurse Volunteer Tear was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

The Central Gaza Strip: 16 civilians, including 6 children, were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel during their participation in the demonstration that was organized in the east of al-Buraij.

Rafah City: 17 civilians were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters. doctors classified 2 civilian’s injury as serious.

On Saturday, 06 October 2018, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the right arm during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, 07 October 2018, a 23-year-old civilian from al-Buraij was hit a live bullet to the lower limbs during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip.

At approximately 15:30 on Monday, 08 October 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire and fired sound bombs at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were at the Return camp along the border coastal, adjacent to adjacent to “Zikim” military base , northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. It should be noted that this is the 11th time for Palestinian boats to sail for Breaking the Siege. As a result, 64 civilians, 13 children, a journalist and 3 paramedics were wounded. Thirty four of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 30 were hit with tear gas canisters and doctors classified 2 civilians’ injures as serious. The wounded civilian was identified as Majd Moneer Ahmed Huweihi (29), a journalist at al-Hadath Newspaper was hit with hit with a tear gas canister to the right elbow and the wounded paramedics were identified as:

Mohammed Shehdah Mohammed al-Moqayad (42), a paramedic at PRCS from Beit Lahia was hit with a tear gas canister to the right hand, causing its fracture; Saqer Jihad Mustafa al-Jammal (24), a volunteer paramedic at the Pulse of Life Youth Team was hit with a tear gas canister to the right hand; and Habibah Mahmoud Abdul ‘Aziz al-Sekafi (22), a volunteer paramedic at the Palestinian Ministry of Health from Beit Lahia was hit with a tear gas canister to the left foot. Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(03-09 October 2018)

Category 03 October 04 October 05 October 06 October 07 October 08 October 09 October Patients 91 57 3 – 113 82 98 Companions 81 58 4 – 96 69 88 Personal needs 29 29 11 – 27 11 17 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – 22 Arabs fromIsrael – 2 9 – 8 8 3 Diplomats – 2 – – – – – Meetings in Erez – – – – – – – International workers 35 59 11 – 17 21 38 TravelersAbroad 2 112 1 – 1 – 96 Business people 229 243 – – 346 257 253 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 – – – – 1 3 VIPs – 1 – – 3 – – Ambulancesto Israel 3 11 3 – 3 7 5 Patients’ Companions 3 6 3 – 3 4 5

Note:

On Wednesday, 04 October 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed 2 persons; on Sunday, 07 October 2018, 1 person; and on Monday, 08 October 2018, 2 persons; and on Tuesday, 09 October 2018, 3 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Sunday, 07 October 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed a person to travel to Israel to receive the family reunion.

On Monday, 08 October 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed a doctor to travel via Eres Crossing to attend a medical training course.

Israeli Forces Arrest Director of Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing

At approximately 19:00, the Israeli authorities informed the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority of arresting Naser al-Deen Mahmoud Kilani (50), Director of Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, 5/5 checkpoint belonging to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority. Naser al-Deen’s brother, Kilani said that his brother Naser al-Deen headed to his work at Erez Crossing and at approximately 14:00 on the same day, he headed to the Israeli side in order to travel to Ramallah after getting a permit. At approximately 14:30, his family lost contact with him until the Israeli authorities officially informed them that his son was arrested without telling them any reasons.

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank from 04 to 10 October 2018:

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 0 0 1 Nablus 10 8 2 2 Jenin 5 2 0 0 Ramallah 11 19 2 0 Tulkarm 7 6 1 0 Tubas 2 2 1 0 Salfit 2 5 2 1 Qalqiliyia 4 12 2 0 Hebron 31 17 2 3 Bethlehem 11 5 2 2 Jericho 5 3 0 0 Total 101 79 14 9

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 04 October 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near Belal Bin Rabbah Mosque, north of Bethlehem and then arrested Mo’tasem Basem Abu Khdair (26) and Khalil ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Srour (28). Both of them are from ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of the city.

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 05 October 2018, Israeli forces set an ambush on al-Qa’dah Mount, southeast of Beit Foreek village, east of Nablus, and then arrested Karam Mohamed Nasasrah (14).

At approximately 21:00 on Friday, Israeli forces stationed at Shafi Shamroun checkpoint, northwest of Nablus, arrested Khalil Ibrahim ‘Ali Shtaieh (22), from Tal village, southwest of Nablus. It should be noted that Khalil was driving a truck carrying eggs cartons that he distributed them to the Palestinian Police Centers. Khalil was on his way to Jenin while arresting him.

At approximately 12:30 on Sunday, 07 October 2018, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to Burkan industrial area, arrested Raied Ahmed Sowidan (45), from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. The Israeli forces claimed that Raied conveyed a person, who was accused of the killing of 2 settlers and the injury of another one, to the abovementioned area. After questioning Raied, the Israeli forces later released him.

On Sunday, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Naji al-Tarsh (32) after stopping his vehicle that was heading to Khebit Qalqas, east of Hebron.

At approximately 18:00 on Tuesday, 09 October 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Qalandia military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Mohamed ‘Ali Mansour (23).

At approximately 14:30 on Wednesday, 10 October 2018, Israeli forces stationed at 160 military checkpoint, in the southern area of Hebron, arrested Ameer Basel Idreis (12) and Ameen Ya’qoub Idreis (12) after getting out of Hebron Primary School. Both of them were taken to an investigation centre in “ “ Kiryat Arba’” settlement. The Israeli authorities claimed that the abovementioned children threw stones at the checkpoint.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 04 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek Jawdat Abu Isninah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Bab Hattah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamza Mohamed Abu Nanb (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:00 on Friday, 05 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses in the eastern neighborhood. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired live and rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, an 18-year-old male was hit with a live bullet to the thigh and then taken to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 07 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Qusai Jamal Abu ‘Ali (16), Ghannem Kamal Mostafa (37) and Mostafa ‘Emran Mostafa (28).

At approximately 16:30 on Monday, 08 October 2018, Israeli forces arrested Su’ad Rushdi Abu Romouz (44) and her brother Jawad (44) after an Israeli settlers attacked them in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Nazem Abu Romouz said that an Israeli settler attacked his siblings Jawad and Su’ad in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood and pepper sprayed at his sister’s face. He added that the Osraeli police arrived at the area and arrested his siblings instead of arresting the attacker. The police then took his siblings to Salah al-Deen Police Station in occupied Jerusalem. It should be noted that few hours after interrogating them, they were released on bail at approximately 00:00 on condition that they will attend to the court hearing.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 09 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Wad neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud ‘Abed al-Wahab Sa’ied ‘Abed al-Latif (27), and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 10 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dies village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Laith Sami ‘Awwad (24) and then arrested him.

House Demolitions and Notices:

On Monday, 08 October 2018, Ayman Kawazbah self-demolished his house in Beit Haninah village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, to avoid paying demolition costs to the Israeli Municipality. Ayman said that on Monday morning, he self-demolished his house after vacating its contents to avoid paying demolition costs to the Israeli Municipality, which is estimated at NIS 40.000. He also said that his house was built 10 years ago and during the past days he attempted to license his house, but in vain. He added that the demolition decision issued after building the house and living in it. He managed to delay the demolition many times. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality imposed a fine on him estimated at NIS 36.000. Despite paying the fine, the final demolition decision was issued. The house was sheltering 8 members, including 6 children.

On Monday, 08 October 2018, the Israeli authorities handed the residents of Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin Community, east of occupied East Jerusalem, a notice to level a dirt road and in order to facilitate the movement of Israeli vehicles as a prelude to evacuate and demolish the community. ‘Abdullah Abu Rahma, Coordinator of the Popular Committee Against the Wall and Settlements, said that the Israeli forces handed the community residents notice to level a dirt road and gave them one week to challenge the notice. This decision coincides with the continuation of a sit-in organized by the Palestinian and international solidarity activists for 111 days in row, rejecting the Israeli decision of demolishing the community and displacing its residents. It should be noted that the time given by the Israeli authorities to Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin Community to vacate and self-demolish their houses ended on 01 October 2018. On 05 September 2018, the Israeli Supreme Court refused a petition against evacuating and displacing the residents of Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin Community and issued a decision to demolish it and agave them one week to implement the decision.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attack:

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 09 October 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, a bulldozer, and a digger moved into Halawa area located in al-Masafer area, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. They deployed between houses and then the bulldozer and digger demolished 3 houses under the pretext of non-licensing. Moreover, the Israeli Civil Administration staff confiscated solar panels that feeding houses. The demolished houses belong to:

The owner name Family member Children The building description Area Funding Notices Jebreel Ahmed Abu ‘Arram 6 4 Built of bricks 40 GVC 1 ‘Ali Mohamed Abu ‘Arram 8 6 Built of bricks 60 GVC 3 Yaser Khalil Abu ‘Arram 5 3 Built of bricks 30 GVC 7

Kherbit al-Halawa is located in Masafer Yatta area, south of Yatta, where civilians live in residential tents and houses built of bricks and roofed with tin plates. Kherbit al-Halawa is surrounded by al-Fakhit from the northern side, Kherab al-Majaz, al-Taban and al-Fakhit from the eastern side, Kherab al-Markaz, Janbah and Bir al-Nawa’mah from the western side, and the annexation wall from the southern side. Kherbit al-Halawa is classified within the Israeli authorities’ decision to transfer it to military training sites under the so-called 918 area, where civilians were banned to presence there. The Kherbit al-Halawa is built on an area of 12 dunums, sheltering 9 families, including 120 member.

Israeli settlers’ attack:

At approximately 13:50 on Friday, 05 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Prokhin “ settlement, west of Salfit, entered Palestinian civilians’ lands and attacked the family of Ashraf Tahseen ‘Othman, from Kafur al-Deek village, while harvesting olive trees in their lands near the abovementioned settlement. The Israeli settler prevented the Palestinians from continuing their work. After that, the Israeli forces intervened and kept the settler away from the area.

On the same day, Israeli settlers, from “Rafava“ settlement, carried out another attack against Mohamed Jameel Souf (28), from Hares village, northwest of Salfit, and severely beat him while he was in his agricultural land in Wadi al-Shami area, west of the village. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society provided first aid to him and then took him to Yaser ‘Araft Hospital in Salfit.

At approximately 22:20 on Friday, a group of Israeli settlers entered lands belonging to Fir’itah village, north of Qalqiliyia, deported Palestinian farmers from their lands and prevented them from harvesting the olive trees.

At approximately 11:30 on Saturday, 06 October 2018, 3 Israeli settlers from “Kedumim“settlement, east of Qalqiliyia, attacked a public vehicles belonging to a taxi office in Nablus. The Israeli settlers threw stone at the vehicle’s windshield and broke it. The vehicle driver, Hani Hussain Hasan Ramadan (42), from Tal village, southwest of the city, drove quickly and fled from the area returning to Nablus. Hani said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ At approximately 09:45 on Saturday, 06 October 2018, I was driving a public vehicle, holding No. 7199430 and belonging to a taxi office, from Rafidia neighborhood, west of Nablus, and heading to Amateen village, east of Qalqiliyia, in order to conveyance Naser Irshayis, Salesperson of al-Qemmah A.C Company. We arrived at Amateen village, where we handed A.Cs to another vehicle and then went back to Nablus. At approximately 11:30, we arrived at the an intersection, 250 meter away from “Kedumim“ We surprised with 3 Israeli settlers standing on the right side of the street. The settlers threw stones at us, one of the stones hit the vehicle’s windshield and broke it. Meanwhile, I did not stop and then drove quickly heading to Nablus. No injuries among us were reported. “

At approximately 02:30 on Monday, 08 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Bidiya village, west of Salfit, and broke the windows of 10 vehicles parked in al-Rayan car showroom and then punctured their tires. The car showroom belongs to the siblings Mohamed and Ahmed Khadir Rayan.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 09 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Prokhin “ settlement, entered Palestinian civilians’ lands belonging to Burqeen village, west of Salfit, located adjacent to the bypass road. The settler uprooted around 39 olive and almond fruitful trees planted 2-20 years ago. The trees belong to Jamal ‘Othman Salama, from Burqeen village.

At approximately 03:00 on Wednesday, 10 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Shilo “ settlement, attacked Wad al-Bir area, southeast of Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. The Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians’ vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses and then wrote hostile slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the house walls of Mohamed Hamad Badawi and on the walls of the village’s new mosque. They also drew the David Star on a vehicle belonging to ‘Abed al-Naser Hamad Badawi and punctured the tires of 8 vehicles belonging to ‘Abed al-Naser Badawi, Mohamed Hamad Badawi, Sufyan Shehada Ahmed Moqbel, Rami Dieb Mahmoud, Yousef Mohamed Hasan Moqbel, Mohamed Rezeq Kassab, and Shehada Ahmed Moqbel.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 10 October 2018, a group of Israeli settler, from “ Yatizhar” settlement established in the eastern side of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus, attacked al-Safafeer area, from the eastern side, under the Israeli forces protection. The Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinians’ houses. Some of those houses belong to Sameer Mohamed Mohamed Sawalmah, Ahmed ‘Abed al-Kareem Fayiz Shehada, ‘Aziyah Mahmoud Ahmed ‘Ali, and Raied Mahmoud al-Sabbah. The village’s residents confronted the Israeli forces and settlers, which resulted in damaging some of houses’ windows and another vehicle parked in front of oen of houses. The material damage identified as:

Sameer Mohamed Mohamed Sawalmah: breaking 2 windows in the second floor in northeastern side of a 2-storey house and breaking a Renault car windows. Ahmed ‘Abed al-Kareem Fayiz shahada: breaking 2 windows in the first floor in the eastern side of the house, which is under-construction. ‘Aziyah Mahmoud Ahmed ‘Ali, whose house is rented by Raied Shehada: breaking 6 windows of the house, which is comprised of one floor. Raied Mahmoud Sabbah: falling stones in his house yard without causing any material damage.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

