Another day of terrorism from israel (apartheid state)

Israel destroys main water pipeline in Kafr Qaddum

Ma’an – October 14, 2018

Qalqiliya – Israeli forces destroyed a water pipeline and sealed off several roads in Kafr Qaddum village in the northern occupied West Bank district of Qalqiliya on Saturday.

According to local sources, Israeli forces along with military bulldozers stormed the Kafr Qaddum village and destroyed a man water pipeline.

Sources added that following the destruction of the main pipeline, Israeli forces sealed off several roads inside the village, preventing residents from movement. … Full article

Israeli settlers uproot hundreds of grape trees near al-Khader

Ma’an – October 14, 2018

BETHLEHEM – Israeli settlers chopped down hundreds of Palestinian-owned olive and grape trees, on Sunday, near the al-Khader village, south of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Efrat, chopped down and uprooted about 370 grape trees and 30 olive trees, near the al-Khader village.

Sources added that there has been an increase in Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinian lands.

The olive industry supports the livelihoods of roughly 80,000 families in the occupied West Bank.

Since 1967, approximately 800,000 olive trees have been uprooted in the occupied West Bank, according to a joint report by the Palestinian Authority and the Applied Research Institute — Jerusalem. … Full article

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian farmers in Nablus

Ma’an – October 14, 2018

NABLUS – Video footage showed how several Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers, on Saturday, while they were harvesting olive harvest on Palestinians lands belonging to the residents of the Burin village, south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

According to local sources, Israeli settlers from the illegal Givat Ronin settlement attacked two Palestinian farmers by throwing rocks at them and chased them out of their own lands. … Full article with video

Israeli forces ban Palestinian farmers entry to lands in Qalqiliya

Ma’an – October 13, 2018

QALQILIYA – Israeli forces prevented Palestinian farmers from reaching their lands in the Kafr Thulth village, in the Qalqiliya district of the northern occupied West Bank, to harvest their olive trees, on Saturday.

Head of Kafr Thulth’s village council, Zaki Omar, said that Israeli forces closed the main gates surrounding the illegal Israeli settlement of Alfei Menashe, near which the lands are located, preventing more than 50 farmers from entering their lands for olive picking.

Farmers reportedly own more than 3000 dunams of lands planted with olive trees in the vicinity of the illegal settlement.

Last week, Israeli settlers stormed Palestinian-owned land and stole olive harvest in the Burin village in the southern occupied West bank district of Nablus.

For hundreds of Palestinian families, olive trees are the main source of income, however when harvest season approaches, Israeli settlers target Palestinian lands and cause severe economic damages.

The Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and violent acts carried out by Israeli settlers often occur in the presence of Israeli military forces who rarely act to protect Palestinian residents. … Full article

