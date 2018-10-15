No concern for the victims whatsoever, Trump says “US Would Be Punishing Itself to Cancel Saudi Arms Sales”

Posted on by michaellee2009

Trump: US Would Be Punishing Itself to Cancel Saudi Arms Sales

Jason Ditz

Administration talks ‘severe punishment’ in theory, resists action in practice

Saudis Strike Bus in Yemen, 17 Civilians Killed

President Trump continues to grapple with the uncomfortable situation surrounding the disappearance and likely murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, promising “severe punishment” if the Saudis are to blame, but also making a series of comments that show a reluctance to threaten traditional US-Saudi ties, and business relationships.

The $110 billion in arms deal with the Saudi kingdom are a big reason why Trump is so close to them, as selling arms has been a top administration priority. It is also the obvious place to cut amid a diplomatic crisis, though Trump has consistently opposed that idea.

Trump argues the US would “be punishing ourselves” if they lost the $110 billion deal, saying it would be “very foolish” to lose all that. He claims there are other options for punishing the Saudis, but is mum on what those are.

Analysts say that while this may further harm Saudi support in Congress, the administration is content to “sweep it under the rug,” so long as the Saudis continue to compensate them in the form of lucrative arms deals for politically well-connected US companies.

