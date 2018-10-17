Netanyahu’s words are a preparation for the aggression on Iraq كلام نتنياهو تمهيد للعدوان على العراق

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 16, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

For more than a month the leaders of the occupation entity added Iraq to the list which includes Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, they threaten of targeting the positions of the resisting weapons in them. From the platform of New York the Prime Minister of the occupation entity Netanyahu renewed the threat to Iraq. It is not a coincidence that this threat occurred in conjunction with the Russian decision of handing over S-300 missiles to the Syrian army, it is not a coincidence that this occurred with the announcement of the Secretary General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that the matter is over and that the missiles have become under the resistance’ custody The photos which Netanyahu presented and described as the positions of the missiles near Beirut Airport are ridiculous, and the round of the ambassadors to Lebanon around these positions made Netanyahu a source of ridicule.

The leaders of the occupation entity agree that the needed time to fill the gap which affected the Israeli Air Force due to the Russian initiative in Syria which granted Syria what can be considered as a violation in the balances of powers as the Russian leaders say is months not weeks, whether through reviving the Russian-Israeli relationship and finding new engagement rules that grant Israel a new range for movement despite the weakness of this possibility, or through operating modern modified US aircraft to deal with S-300 networks as F-35 or the Stealth plane. The Americans said that these planes need for modifications to be ready, and the Israeli army needs months to rely on them and to test their effectiveness.

The leaders of the occupation entity agree that the deterrence equations which govern the relationship with the northern front in Lebanon and which the increasing qualitative capacities are in favor of the resistance and which Israel ignores whether the Air Defense systems are among them are enough to make any adventure of a tactical military action a project of war which Israel cannot get out of it. The leaders of the occupation entity agree as well that the recognition that the provision of more qualitative weapons to resistance occurs outside Lebanon is the recognition of the growing Israeli concern from any unconsidered provocation against Lebanon and its resistance.

The leaders of the occupation entity agree that the survival of the occupation entity in a state of silence for at least months to come will be as a defeat in a war that did not occur, and the image which the occupation entity claimed its possession will be unsteady. And that the time of the state of silence which the occupation entity lives will mean the endless preparation of the resistance forces, and will mean the formation of more effective infrastructure for new technical systems. Therefore, the resumption of moral and material war of attrition against the resistance is a moral Israeli need as it is a logistic military need.

For the first time Netanyahu presented in his last discourse a mysterious answer about how can Israel prevent the resistance forces from continuing the degree of its readiness and its accumulativeness of its qualitative weapons, contrary to what he was doing in the past. He says that his army will continue pursuing the shipments of the Iranian weapons to Hezbollah across Syria. Despite he talked yesterday from Golan, he left his threating words for the first time ambiguous. He said “there are continuous attempts by Iran and Hezbollah to form a force that will be used against Golan and Galilee; so we will frustrate that as long as the matter concerns us”.

Netanyahu agrees with what is being published by the Israeli newspapers about the passing of qualitative Iranian weapons to Iraq in preparation to transfer them to Lebanon, as a prelude of aggressive action that targets the resistance forces in Iraq.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

.

أكتوبر 9, 2018

– منذ أكثر من شهر أضاف قادة كيان الاحتلال العراق إلى لائحة الدول التي تضم إيران وسورية ولبنان التي يهددون بضرب مواقع السلاح المقاوم فيها، ومن على منبر نيويورك جدّد رئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو التهديد للعراق من ضمن لائحة الاستهدافات الإسرائيلية. وليست صدفة أن يأتي هذا التهديد بالتزامن مع القرار الروسي بنشر منظومة صواريخ الـ«أس 300» وتسليمها للجيش السوري، ولا من باب الصدفة أن يأتي هذا مع إعلان الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله أن الأمر انتهى، والصواريخ الدقيقة باتت بيد المقاومة، وجاءت الصور التي لوّح بها نتنياهو لما وصفها نتنياهو مواقع الصواريخ قرب مطار بيروت أقرب للمهزلة التي جعلت بعد جولة السفراء المعتمدين في لبنان عليها، من نتنياهو مصدراً للسخرية.

– يجمع قادة كيان الاحتلال على أن الزمن اللازم لترميم الثغرة التي أصابت حركة سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي جراء الخطوة الروسية في سورية التي مكنت الجيش السوري من امتلاك ما يشكل إخلالاً بموازين القوى كما يقول القادة العسكريون الروس، هو بالشهور وليس بالأسابيع على الأقل، سواء كان الترميم كما يحاول نتنياهو الإيحاء عبر ترميم العلاقة الروسية الإسرائيلية وإيجاد قواعد اشتباك جديد تمنح إسرائيل هامشاً جديداً للحركة، رغم ضعف هذا الاحتمال، أو عبر تشغيل طائرات أميركية حديثة معدلة للتعامل مع شبكات الـ»أس 300»، مثل الـ»إف 35» أو الطائرة الشبح، وقد قال الأميركيون إنها تحتاج إلى تعديلات لتصبح جاهزة ويحتاج جيش الاحتلال إلى زمن بالشهور أيضاً ليصير جاهزاً للاعتماد عليها، واختبار درجة فاعليتها.

– يجمع قادة كيان الاحتلال أيضاً على أن معادلات الردع التي تحكم العلاقة بالجبهة الشمالية مع لبنان، في ظل تزايد القدرات النوعية التي تملكها المقاومة، والتي تجهل «إسرائيل» ما إذا كانت منظومات الدفاع الجوي من ضمنها، كافية لجعل أي مغامرة بعمل عسكري تكتيكي مشروع حرب قد لا تجد «إسرائيل» طريقاً للخروج منها، كما يجمع قادة كيان الاحتلال ان مجرد الإقرار بأن ملاحقة تزوّد المقاومة بالمزيد من الأسلحة النوعية يتمّ فقط خارج لبنان، هو اعتراف بالقلق الإسرائيلي المتعاظم من التقرب من لبنان ومقاومته بأي استفزاز غير مضمون النتائج.

– بالمقابل يجمع قادة الاحتلال على أن بقاء جيش الاحتلال في حالة صمت حربي لشهور مقبلة على الأقل سيكون بمثابة هزيمة في حرب لم تقع، وأن صورة الدرع التي يدّعي جيش الاحتلال أنه يملكها ستكون موضوع اهتزاز، وأن الزمن الذي يصمت فيه جيش الإحتلال سيعني رفع وتيرة التجهيز والاستعداد التي تقوم بها قوى المقاومة من دون توقف، كما سيعني إقامة بنى تحتية أكثر فاعلية لمنظومات تقنية جديدة، وأن استئناف حرب الاستنزاف المعنوية والمادية ضد قوى المقاومة هي حاجة إسرائيلية معنوية بمثل ما هي حاجة عسكرية لوجستية.

– يقدّم نتنياهو في خطابه الأخير للمرة الأولى جواباً غامضاً حول الكيفية التي ستمنع فيها «إسرائيل» قوى المقاومة من مواصلة رفع درجة جهوزيتها ومراكمتها للمزيد من السلاح النوعي، خلافاً لما كان يفعل في الماضي فيقول إن جيشه سيواصل ملاحقة شحنات السلاح الإيراني إلى حزب الله عبر سورية، فللمرة الأولى رغم أنه تحدّث أمس من الجولان، ترك كلامه التهديدي عاماً فقال، «هناك محاولات مستمرة من قبل إيران وحزب الله لتشكيل قوة ستعمل ضد الجولان والجليل، سنحبط ذلك وطالما كان الأمر منوطاً به سنواصل إحباط ذلك».

– نتنياهو يتناغم مع ما تنشره صحف إسرائيلية وتمهد له بالحديث عن عبور أسلحة إيرانية نوعية إلى العراق، تمهيداً لنقلها إلى لبنان، كمقدّمة لعمل عدواني يستهدف قوى المقاومة في العراق.

