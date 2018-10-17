U.S. Planning To Impose Sanctions On Iranian, Russian, Russia will respond

Russia will respond to any US sanctions on companies participating in Syria’s reconstruction: official
BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Russia will respond to any potential sanctions imposed on companies participating in Syria’s reconstruction, Vladimir Jabbarov, the Deputy Head of International Committee in the Federation Council of Russia, said this morning.
Jabbarov stated that Moscow will take measures to respond if Washington imposes sanctions against Russian companies that participate in the reconstruction of Syria.
On Tuesday, the U.S. warned that any companies participating in the reconstruction of Syria would be slapped with sanctions.
A US soldier sits on an armored vehicle at a newly installed position in Manbij, north Syria, April 4, 2018. (Hussein Malla/AP)
The Trump administration is developing a new strategy to deal with the growing Iranian and Russian influence in Syria, NBC News reportd on October 16 citing defense officials.
According to the report, the new plan will include a further increase of political, economic and diplomatic efforts to force Iran out of Syria and to punish Russia for its support to the Assad government.
NBC News also quoted Mark Dubowitz, chief executive at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which the outlet described as “a think tank strongly opposed to the Iranian regime”.
The NBC News report also claimed that right now the US military is not seeking an open confrontation with Iranian forces in the war-torn country. Nonetheless, it’s obvious that Israel, a key US ally in the region and another support of the large-scale anti-Iranian strategy, will not abandon its attempts to strike alleged Iranian and Iran-linked targets in the war-torn country even despite the recent delivery of Russian-made S-300 air defense systems to the Syrian military.
If the delivered systems show themselves effective against the Israeli Air Force and some Israeli aircraft are shot down, this could and most likely will lead to further escalation of the conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli bloc.
