U.S. Planning To Impose Sanctions On Iranian, Russian, Russia will respond

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Russia will respond to any potential sanctions imposed on companies participating in Syria’s reconstruction, Vladimir Jabbarov, the Deputy Head of International Committee in the Federation Council of Russia, said this morning.

Jabbarov stated that Moscow will take measures to respond if Washington imposes sanctions against Russian companies that participate in the reconstruction of Syria.

Sputnik quoted Jabbarov as saying in statements on Wednesday that if such measures are adopted, Russia will do the same, adding that such measures by Russia will be fully calculated and decisive.

On Tuesday, the U.S. warned that any companies participating in the reconstruction of Syria would be slapped with sanctions.

The Trump administration is developing a new strategy to deal with the growing Iranian and Russian influence in Syria, NBC News reportd on October 16 citing defense officials.

According to the report, the new plan will include a further increase of political, economic and diplomatic efforts to force Iran out of Syria and to punish Russia for its support to the Assad government.

“It would withhold reconstruction aid from areas where Iranian and Russian forces are present, according to three people familiar with the plan. The U.S. would also impose sanctions on Russian and Iranian companies working on reconstruction in Syria,” NBC News said.

NBC News also quoted Mark Dubowitz, chief executive at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which the outlet described as “a think tank strongly opposed to the Iranian regime”.

“There’s a real opportunity for the U.S. and its allies to make the Iranian regime pay for its continued occupation of Syria,” Dubowitz said.

The NBC News report also claimed that right now the US military is not seeking an open confrontation with Iranian forces in the war-torn country. Nonetheless, it’s obvious that Israel, a key US ally in the region and another support of the large-scale anti-Iranian strategy, will not abandon its attempts to strike alleged Iranian and Iran-linked targets in the war-torn country even despite the recent delivery of Russian-made S-300 air defense systems to the Syrian military.

If the delivered systems show themselves effective against the Israeli Air Force and some Israeli aircraft are shot down, this could and most likely will lead to further escalation of the conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli bloc.

