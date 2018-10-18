Attacks on Palestinians by israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) on the increase

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem reported that “settler violence and vandalism takes place with full backing by the Israeli authorities. Sometimes soldiers take part in the assault; at other times, they stand idly by. The police makes no substantial effort to investigate the incidents, nor takes measures to prevent them or stop them in real time.” During the past week, Israeli settlers have carried out several attacks against Palestinians in Nablus, including attacking farmers in Deir al-Hattab and Burin villages, uprooting olive trees , attacking Palestinian vehicles on the road and puncturing vehicles

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told Ma’an that Israeli settlers from the Shavi Shamron settlement in western Nablus attacked several Palestinians near agricultural lands in Burqa.Daghlas identified the assaulted Palestinians as Mahmoud and Manna Said Hussein, from the Bazariya village adjacent to Burqa.The Hussein brothers were reportedly transferred to the Rafidiya Hospital for treatment.Meanwhile, several armed Israeli settlers also attacked a bulldozer and a transport vehicle that had broken down near the settlement.Israeli settlers smashed the vehicle and assaulted the driver of the bulldozer, identified as Aaref Khader, causing him injuries.