Jewish terrorists stone to death Palestinian woman in West Bank

Israeli settlers stone to death Palestinian woman in West Bank

This file photo shows Palestinian woman Aisha Mohammed Aravi. (Photo by IMEMC)

A middle-aged Palestinian woman has been stoned to death by Israeli settlers in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, reports say.

Aisha Mohammed Aravi, 47, was driving in her vehicle along her husband near a West Bank checkpoint south of Nablus late on Friday when they came under attack by Israeli settlers who came onto the road and began throwing large stones at the couple’s car.

According to local sources, the attackers broke the windshield of the car, hitting the couple multiple times in the head and upper body with a barrage of stones. Aisha, from Bidya town, lost her life on the scene due to blunt force trauma to the head caused.

The reports said that Aisha’s husband also sustained moderate to severe injuries in the attack.

The tragic incident came two days after a group of Israeli settlers from the Yitzhar settlement broke into a high school in Urif village, located in southern Nablus, and began throwing stones at horrified students inside their classrooms.

Dozens of students were injured during the invasion, which also led to disruption of classes and material damage.

Minutes after the incident, Israeli forces also entered the high school and provided protection for the settlers while escorting them out of the area. The troopers also fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas canisters at students, causing a number of them to suffer from tear-gas inhalation.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

Israel’s continued settlement expansion on Palestinian territories has been a major sticking point in Israeli-Palestinian talks, which have stalled since 2014

