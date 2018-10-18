Protesters confront Israel envoy at Queen’s University in Belfast

Rebel Voice

Students have long been to the fore of movements for social change across our world, and Ireland is no different. As an ambassador for the rogue state of Israel recently visited Queen’s University in Belfast, in the Irish Occupied Six Counties, he was met with strong protest by both students and their supporters. The Israeli politico and his Unionist acolytes were left in no doubt that the students in this part of Ireland will not stand quietly by when representatives from a state guilty of multiple crimes against humanity waltz brazenly into Belfast. Maith sibh to all those who demonstrated.