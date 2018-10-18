Saudis Aid US Combat Terrorism, Says Trump

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

All politicians lie – affirmed every time Trump tries justifying unjustifiable US policies.

Interviewed by Fox Business on Tuesday, he disputed what’s increasingly indisputable. Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) clearly was behind Jamal Khashoggi’s elimination.

Instead of accepting reality, Trump defended MBS, saying royal family responsibility for what happened “depends on whether the king or the crown prince knew about it, in my opinion,” suggesting perhaps not, adding:

“Saudi Arabia’s our partner, our ally against Iran. They’ve been a great ally to me,” leaving unmentioned his longstanding business ties to the kingdom, including distress sales to royal family members when needing cash to meet debt obligations.

In 2015 as a presidential candidate, he created and registered eight companies to do business in Saudi Arabia.

As president, Trump chose the kingdom for his first foreign trip, sealing a $110 billion arms deal, along with a memorandum of intent to supply its regime with weapons worth around $350 billion over the next decade.

“Aren’t we just hurting our own country” if stop dealing with the kingdom, he told Fox. He called denials of knowledge about Khashoggi’s elimination by king Salman and MBS a “big factor in my eyes.”

“We need Saudi Arabia in terms of our fight against all of the terrorism, everything that’s happening in Iran and other places,” he roared.

The US, NATO, Turkey, and Israel are the world’s leading state sponsors of terrorism – in the Middle East and elsewhere, supporting ISIS, al-Qaeda, its al-Nusra offshoot, and likeminded jihadists.

The kingdom is the Arab world’s most ruthless dictatorship. Its horrendous human rights abuses need no elaboration.

MBS is despotic like his father and earlier Saudi rulers. His feud with Qatar is all about wanting the country reduced to satellite status, along with gaining control over its resources and cash reserves.

Institute for Gulf Affairs director Ali al-Ahmed earlier explained that Saudi Arabia was “founded on the principle of robbery and looting.”

Its founders “were desert raiders and looters. They were desert pirates,” committing unspeakable crimes.

Eliminating Khashoggi was minor compared to its regional state terrorism and homeland repression.

The state has been a close US ally since the 1930s. The worst of its high crimes won’t change a thing in the bilateral relationship.

Former regime insider turned critic Khashoggi paid with his life for foolishly entering its Istanbul consulate.

MBS proved he’s an inept leader by eliminating him and lying about it, causing a global furor even though temporary. Relations with the West remain strong.

