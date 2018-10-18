Syria’s UN Envoy Slams US-Led Aggression

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Addressing the Security Council on Wednesday, Syria’s Bashar al-Jaafari slammed the presence of US, UK, French and Turkish forces in his country, calling the occupiers responsible for aggression against its sovereign independence.

He accused the so-called US-led coalition of terror-bombing civilian communities, including use of banned weapons, responsible for massacring countless tens of thousands since their operations began.

“This so-called coalition has fought everything but terrorism,” he stressed – calling on the Security Council to rule against its illegal presence in the country.

“Syria has never interfered in the internal affairs of any UNSC member state,” he said, adding:

“Rather it has always been keen on respecting the UN’s Charter and principles of the international law.”

“Syria is demonstrating its keenness on foiling all provocations and escalation attempts which mainly target the country’s relations with Arab, regional and international sides…”

“In order to preserve the credibility of the Security Council, the Council has to launch immediately an investigation into these crimes to ensure and avoid their recurrence and to end the presence of US and other foreign forces in Syria, this illegal presence.”

Damascus is committed to defeat the scourge of US-supported terrorism, greatly aided by Russia, Hezbollah, and Iranian military advisors.

Separately, Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia slammed the illegal presence of al-Qaeda-connected White Helmets wherever they’re deployed, saying:

They’re “a threat to security of regional states. Therefore, we (call on SC member states to order) them home as soon as possible. All of them.”

They have nothing to do with civil defense, everything to do with aiding US-led aggression, supporting terrorists, actively working with them.

Nebenzia rejected US-led SC members wanting an artificial deadline set for establishing a Syrian constitutional committee, calling it “counterproductive” and unrelated to conflict resolution.

Syrians alone must decide on who’ll lead them, along with their constitutional provisions by national referendum like earlier – free from foreign interference.

Washington rejects diplomatic conflict resolution, wants Assad toppled, illegitimate pro-Western puppet rule replacing him, an objective Moscow strongly opposes.

On Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov said Moscow expects “larger-scale” (US-led) provocations, Russia ready to respond appropriately when occur.

The Trump regime is upgrading its nuclear arsenal, “creating low-power nuclear weapons with a clear intent to potentially use them in combat,” said Lavrov, an ominous threat to humanity if occurs.

In his late September UN General Assembly address, Lavrov slammed “self-proclaimed…world leaders (use of) political blackmail, economic pressure and brute force” to impose their will on other nations,” adding:

Humanity “has to pay a high price for the(ir) selfish ambitions…Colonial-era diktat and coercion should be sent into the archive or the dustbin of history.”

