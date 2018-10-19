Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (11 – 17 October 2018)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 11 – 17 October, 2018.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against unarmed civilians and peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip. 8 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed in the Gaza Strip. 310 civilians, including 62 children, 9 women, 7 journalists and 2 paramedics, were wounded; 11 of them sustained serious wounds.

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 29th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces killed 8 Palestinian civilians, including a child, and wounded 310 civilians, including 62 children, 9 women, 7 journalists, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 11 of them was reported serious. Moreover, 4 civilians, including 3 national security officers, were wounded during Israeli airstrikes. In the West Bank, a Palestinian civilian was killed while a woman was killed by settlers in addition to 10 Palestinians wounded by the Israeli forces, including a journalist.

In the Gaza Strip, , the Israeli forces killed 8 Palestinian civilians, including a child, during their participation in the Return and Breaking the Siege March. On 12 Oxtober, they killed 7 civilians, including ‘Afifi Mahmoud al-‘Afifi (18) and Mohammed ‘Issam ‘Abbas (20) in eastern al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City; Ahmed Ibrahim al-Taweil (23), Mohammed ‘Abdel Hafiz Isma’il (29), Ahmed Ahmed Abu Na’im (17) and ‘Abdullah Burham al-Daghmah (25) in eastern al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, and Tamer Eyad Abu ‘Ermanah (21) in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City. Four of them were hit with bullets to the chest, 2 to the abdomen and 1 in the head.

On 16 October 2018, the medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia declared the death of Saddam Shlash (27) after succumbing to wounds he sustained during his participation in the Sea March in the northern Gaza Strip the day before. Shlash was wounded with a bullet to the upper right thigh that cut the main artery.

As part of the use of lethal force against the peaceful protestors along the border fence during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 310 civilians, including 62 children, 9 women, 7 journalists and 2 paramedics. Eleven of them sustained serious wounds.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. On 17 October 2018, the Israeli authorities decided to reduce the area allowed for fishing to 3 nautical miles along the Gaza Strip shores as part of the Israeli policy to restrict fishermen and target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces opened fire 5 times at the fishermen; 3 incidents in the north-western Beit Lahia and 2 off al-Sudaniyah shore in western Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. AS a result of those attacks, 2 fishermen who are also brothers were arrested after one of them sustained wounds while their boats sustained damage.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 14 October 2018, the Israeli drones launched a missile at the Palestinians who were walking at the end of the Girls Street, southeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, wounding one of them. On 16 October, the Israeli drone launched a missile at a group of civilians in the aforementioned are, but no casualties were reported.

On 17 October 2018, Israeli warplanes carried out many airstrikes in the Gaza Strip targeting military training sites for the Palestinian Armed Groups, a site belonging to the National Security Services and vacant lands. During the airstrikes, 17 air-to-surface missiles were launched resulting ion the injury of 3 Palestinian National Security Officers, including one sustained serious wounds. .

As part of targeting the border areas, on 08 October 2018, the Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands along eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, as part of excessive use of force, on 15 October 2018, the Israeli forces killed Elias Yasin (22) from Bedia village, northwest of Salfit when he was crossing the traffic light on ‘Aber al-Samerah Street, seemingly the traffic light was red and he rapidly crossed the street. AS a result, an Israeli soldier opened fire at him and killed him immediately. The Israeli forces claimed that Yasin attempted to stab soldiers so they opened fire at him without any of the soldiers being wounded. The Israeli soldiers could have used, in case of suspicions about Yasin’s intent to stab, less lethal force and arrested him.

During the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded 10 Palestinian civilians, including a journalist.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 104 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 80 Palestinians, including 7 children and 3 women, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 10 other civilians, including 2 children and a girl, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli Forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 17 October 2018, the Israeli municipality demolished a house belonging to Khalil Za’atrah in al-Mukaber Mount neighbourhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City under the pretext of non-licensing. The house was established 4 months ago and the municipality issued then a decision to demolish it, but the family resorted to the court and could delay the demolition and tried to obtain a license. However, they were surprised with the municipality raiding he house and implementing the demolition decision without any prior warning. The house sheltered 8 family members, including 5 children, and was built on an area on 100square meters and of sheets.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of demolition of houses and other civil objects, on 11 October 2018, the Israeli forces demolished 3 residential barracks built of tin plates, a residential tent, barrack, 2 livestock barns, a kitchen and a water tank in Kherbet al-Hadidiyah area in the northern Valleys, east of Tubas belonging to ‘Omer Bsharat.

On the same day, the Israeli forces levelled 5 dunums and uprooted 100 olive seedlings planted there in al-Khodor village, south of Bethlehem, belonging to Ibrahim Hamdan. The land targeted is located between the settlements of “Prophet Daniel” and “Eli ‘Azar”, south of the city.

On 17 October 2018, the Israeli forces demolished a house and water collection well in Um al-Shaqhan area near Kherbet Khelet al-Mayeh, east of Yata in southern Hebron. The house belonging to Mahmoud Abu Taha and is built on area of 170 square meters while the well capacity was 100 cubic meters. The house has been built for years and was fully constructed finally so the family of 24 members, including children, were moving their furniture to the house in order to live there.

On the same day, the Israeli forces demolished a barrack built of tin plates on an area of 300 square meters and used for livestock breeding in Kherbet Ghwein to the west of al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron. It should be noted that the barrack belonged to Shafiq al-Hawamdah.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 12 October 2018, ‘Ashah al-Rabi (47) was killed from Bedia villahe, northwest of Salfit, when the car her husband was driving was thrown with stones by a group of settlers at “rihalim” settlement between the al-Sawiyah village and intersection of Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus.

In addition to the crime mentioned above, PCHR’s fieldworkers in the West Bank documented 8 attacks by settlers against the Palestinian civilians and their property. The attacks resulted in the injury of 3 civilians with bruises and wounds after being beaten. Moreover, 540 olive trees and grape vines were damaged.

Female Civilian Killed by Israeli Settlers, who threw Stones at her Car at Za’tarah Checkpoint, south of Nablus:

On Friday evening, 12 October 2018, a Palestinian female civilians was killed and her husband and daughter were very shocked after their car was stoned by Israeli settlers near Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, north of the West Bank.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 23:00 on the same day, a group of settlers, who were at the intersection of “Rahalim” settlement between al-Sawiyah village, and Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, threw stones at a Palestinian car driven by Ya’qoub Mahmoud al-Rabi (52) and his wife Aisha Mohammed Talal al-Rabi (47) along with their daughter Rama (9), from Bedia village, northwest of Salfit, as they were coming from Hebron. A big stone hit the right side of the front glass, broke the window and fall on Aisha’s head. As a result, Aisha suffered a severe bleeding from right side of the head front and above the eyebrow. Aisha’s husband drove to Ebn Sina Polyclinic in Howarah village, but she was dead. Aisha was then transferred as a dead body to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus. After medical examination, it was clear that the brain exited from the head front, causing Aisha’s death. Her husband and daughter were very shocked. Ya’qoub said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I went to bring my wife, who was visiting our daughter in Hebron and were accompanied with our daughter Rama (9). After we crossed al-Sawiyah intersection near “Rahalim” settlement, adjacent to Za’tarah checkpoint, We suddenly heard a scream in Hebrew language and then stones started hitting our car. A big stone broke the front glass and hit the head of my wife Aisha, but I did not know that she was wounded because she did not scream at all. I looked at her and found that she was bleeding. I called her name twice, but it seemed that she died immediately. Her head was covered with blood. My daughter Rama started screaming as I was calling her mother. I quickly crossed Za’tarah checkpoint and arrived at Ebn Sina Polyclinic in Howarah village. Doctors there confirmed that Aisha died because of the stone that hit her head.”

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

On Friday evening, 11 October 2018, 5 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Moreover, another civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh, east of Abu Safiyah hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Doctors classified his injury as serious because the main artery was cut.

On Friday evening, 12 October 2018, thousands of Palestinian civilians swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Abu Safiyah Hill in the northern Gaza Strip, Malakah intersection, east of Gaza City, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Hundreds of civilians approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli forces. The Israeli forces opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child, were killed. Four of them were hit with live bullets to the chest, 2 to the abdomen and one in the head. Moreover, 225 civilians, including 42 children, 7 women, 4 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded on the same day and doctors classified 12 civilians’ injuries as serious.

In Gaza City: Israeli forces killed ‘Afifi Mahmoud ‘Ata al-‘Afifi (18) from al-Shati’a refugee camp after firing a live bullet to the abdomen, and Mohammed ‘Essam Mohammed ‘Abbas (20), who was hit with a live bullet to the head. Moreover, 98 civilians, including 11 children, 3 women and a journalist, were wounded. Seventy three of them were hit with live bullets, 24 were hit with tear gas canisters and one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet. Doctors classified 3 civilians’ injuries as serious. The wounded journalist was identified as Bilal Bassam ‘Oudah al-Sabbagh (27) from al-Jala’a Street was hit with a live bullet to the right leg.

The Central Gaza Strip: Israeli forces killed 4 civilians, including a child, and wounded 37 others, including 7 children and one woman. Thirty of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 2 were hit with tear gas canisters during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of al-Buraij. Those killed were identified as:

Ahmed Ibrahim Zaki al-Tawil (23) from al-Nuseirat refugee camp was hit with a live bullet to the chest. Mohammed Abdul Hafith Yusuf Ismail (29) from al-Buraij refugee camp was hit with a live bullet to the chest. Ahmed Ahmed Abdullah Abu Na’im (17) from al-Nuseirat refugee camp was hit with a live bullet to the chest. And incised wound to the left arm. Abdullah Barham Suleiman al-Daghmah (25) from ‘Abasan al-Jadidah in Khan Younis was hit with a live bullet that penetrated the abdomen from the right side of the abdomen and exited the left side.

Rafah City: Israeli forces killed Tamer Eyad Mahmoud Abu ‘Armanah (21) after they hit him with a live bullet to the chest. Moreover, 27 civilians, including 4 children and 3 women were hit with a live bullets and their shrapnel and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siefe, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Doctors classified 4 civilians’ injuries as serious.

The Northern Gaza Strip: 44 civilians, including 15 children and a journalist were wounded. Thirty sex of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 8 were hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified 2 civilian’s injury as serious. The wounded journalist identified as Safenaz Baker Mahmoud al-Louh (29), who works as a reporter and a photographer at Amad News Network, from Sheikh Redwan neighborhood was hit with a tear gas canister.

Khan Younis: 24 civilians, including 5 children, 2 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded. Sixteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 8 were hit with tear gas canisters. doctors classified 3 civilians’ injury as serious. The wounded journalists were identified as: Mohammed Majed Ismail Abu Daqqah (22), a photojournalists at Sharq News Network was hit with a lie bullet to the 2 legs, and Ahmed Riyad Mohammed al-‘Amoudi (29), a photographer at Palestine News Network. The wounded paramedic was identified as ‘Ammar Abdul Karim Musalam Abu Hamad (35), who works at PRCS was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

On Sunday, 14 October 2018, a 26-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right foot during his participation in the March of Return activities established in the east of Malakah in al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

At approximately 15:30 on Monday, 15 October 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire and fired sound bombs at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were at the Return camp along the border coastal, adjacent to adjacent to “Zikim” military base , northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. It should be noted that this is the 11th time for Palestinian boats to sail for Breaking the Siege. As a result, 71 civilians, including 17 children, 3 journalists and a female paramedic, were wounded. Forty two of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 29 were hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified the injury of Saddam al-‘Abed Mohammed Shalash (27), from Jabalia, as serious where he was hit with a live bullet to the right thigh, causing a cut in the main artery. At approximately 21:50 on Tuesday, 16 October 2018, medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia announced Saddam’s death. They carried out a surgery for him to stop the bleeding. Saddam was admitted to the ICU Department where he stayed until his death was announced.

The wounded journalists were identified as:

Safenaz Baker Mahmoud al-Louh (28), a photojournalists and reporter at Amad News Network from Sheikh Redwan neighborhood in Gaza City, was hit with a live bullet shrapnel to the right arm. Tha’er Khalid Fehmi Abu Rayash (24), a photojournalist at HIA Turkish News Agency from Beit Lahia, was hit with a live bullet shrapnel to the left hand and face. Khalid Ayman Salim Salah (17), a reporter at Noor News Network from Khan Younis, was hit with a live bullet to both legs.

The wounded paramedic identified as Habibah Mahmoud Abdul ‘Aziz al-Sekafi (22), from Beit Lahia, was hit with a tear gas canister to the feet.

On Tuesday, 16 October 2018, 8 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded during their participation in the March of Return activities established in the east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. An ambulance belonging to PRCS sustained a shrapnel to the right side.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:40 on Friday, 12 October 2018, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah and headed to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding end of occupation, condemning the Israeli decisions to demolish Khan al-Ahmer Bedouin Community deporting its residents and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border in the Gaza Strip within the Marcg of Return and Breaking Siege activities. Several representatives of national factions and representatives of National Action Factions in the north of the West Bank and a number of foreign and Israeli activists participated in the demonstration. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians were hit with rubber bullets.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders gathered on agricultural lands of al-Resan Mount area, west of Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah in protest against the Israeli settlers’ attempt to seize and confiscate the land. When the civilians arrived at the abovementioned area, the Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot.

House Demolitions and Notices:

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, the Israeli Municipality demolished a residential house belonging to Khalil Za’atrah in al-Mokaber Mount, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City under the pretext of non-licensing. Su’ad Za’artah, Khalil’s wife, said that the Israeli forces raided their house at dawn after surrounding it and forcing them to get out of the house without allowing them to vacate its content. She also said that: “The Israeli forces ordered us to get out of the house. They pushed us and prevented us from taking our IDs, documents and other belongings. The Israeli Municipality staff vacate some furniture before demolishing the house while the Israeli bulldozers demolished another part of the house.” She added that the house was built 4 months ago and the Israeli Municipality issued a decision to demolish the house, but the family headed to the court and managed to delay the demolition and attempted to license the house. She said that on Wednesday morning, they were surprised with storming the house and demolishing it without a prior warning. The 100-square-meter house was sheltering 8 members, including 5 children.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attack:

At approximately 05:30 on Thursday, 11 October 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and 2 bulldozers moved into Kherbit al-Hudaiydah in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The Israeli soldiers deployed between houses and the Israeli bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Omar ‘Aref Mohamed Basharat, in addition to other civilian facilities belonging to him under the pretext of non-licensing. The material damage were identified as: Three 100-square -meter barracks built of tin plates. A 450-square -meter barrack used for breeding livestock. A 30-square -meter residential tent. A 40-square- meter kitchen. Two 100-square-meter barns. A water tank with a capacity 1.5.



At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, an Israeli bulldozer leveled an agricultural land in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem, and uprooted dozens of olives seedlings. Ahmed Salah, a Coordinator in Colonization and Wall Resistance in al-Khadir village, said that the Israeli forces leveled 5 dunums of agricultural land belonging to Ibrahim Hamdan and uprooted 100 olive seedlings under the pretext of state property. The targeted land is located between “Prophet Daniel “ and “Eli Azar“ settlements, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 15 October 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Sosiyia village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed between residential tents and detained Palestinian civilians while the Israeli Civil Administration staff confiscated excavation tools, electric engine and electric crane used for excavating a water well in the village. The confiscated tools belong to Husam Na’iem Hamamdah. The Israeli authorities claimed that the abovementioned area needs a prior permit for working in it from the Israeli security.

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, a digger, and a bulldozer moved into Um Shaqhan area near Kherbet Khelet al-Mayyah, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration staff raided a 170-sqaure-meter house belonging to Mahmoud Shehada Taleb Abu Taha (48), vacated some of its content and then demolished it along with a 100-square-meter water well under the pretext of non-licensing. The house was built years ago and the family comprised of 24 members, including 7 children, were transferring the furniture as a prelude to live in the house. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities notified Mahmoud to stop construction work in 2015. It should be noted that Sant Eve institution submitted a request to the Israeli competent bodies in order to license the house, because it is located in area classified as Area C and no written notice was issued to demolish the house.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a digger moved into Khebet Ghoween, west of Samou’a village, south of Hebron. The Israeli forces deployed in the area and the digger demolished a 300-sauqre-meter barrack used for breeding livestock under the pretext of non-licensing. The barrack belongs to Shafeeq Saleem ‘Awadallah al-Hawamdah. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities fixed a notice on the facility on 24 January 2017 and took photos of it. The notice showed that on 12 February 2017, there was a hearing for the Israeli Civil Administration in “ Beit Eill” settlement, in order to discuss the demolishing of the facility.

Israeli settlers’ attack:

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 13 October 2017, an Israeli settler from an Israeli settler from a settlement outpost in Hebron’s Old City, attacked Nedal Ehmidan Mohamed Suhlob (40) while he was in front of his house in Tal al-Ramida neighborhood. As a result, Nedal’s left jaw bone was fractured and was then taken to al-Ahli Hospital in the city, where he underwent surgery. Nedal said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ I arrived at my house located in Tal al-Ramida neighborhood, returning from my work. My house is around 100 meters away from (56) checkpoint. After my arrival at the house, I heard shouting near the checkpoint, meanwhile, my children were heading to a shop for buying something. I went to the street along with my son Omar (14). We saw an Israeli soldiers pushing an Israeli settler. My son Omar headed to see what happen. Few minutes, he came back quickly and an Israeli settler was chasing him. Omar stood beside me and the settler attempted to steal Omar’s cell phone via which was covering what happened. The settler cursed us and then clapped me on my face. Three Israeli settlers then joint the abovementioned settler. A number of Israeli soldier arrived at the area and one of them attacked me and pushed me toward the wall without saying anything to the settlers. I felt dizzy and 10 munities later, paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) arrived at the area and took me to al-Ahli Hospital via an ambulance parked behind the checkpoint. At the hospital, I underwent a surgery in my jaw”

At approximately 17:00, a group of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, from “Yatizhar” settlement, moved into al-Safafeer area from the eastern side of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ houses. After that, Palestinian young men gathered, confronted the Israeli forces and settlers and threw stones at them. The Israeli forces then arrested ‘Adel ‘Abed al-Hafiz Shareef ‘Amer (37), an employee in the village council and a volunteer in B’Tselem Insanitation for Human Rights. ‘Adel was taken to Jamal Shehadah’s house and detained for over half an hour. The Israeli forces confiscated ‘Adel’s camera , delated materials on his memory cards and then released him.

On Sunday, 14 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers uprooted and damaged dozens of grape and olive seedlings in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. Ahmed Salah, a Coordinator in Colonization and Wall Resistance in the village, said that Israeli settlers from “Afrat” settlement established on Palestinian civilians lands, south of Bethlehem, uprooted 370 grape seedlings planted 2 years ago and 30 olive seedlings belonging to Ibrahim Siluman Subaieh. He said that the Israeli settlers, who attacked Subaieh lands several time, placed bee hives in his land.

On Sunday morning, according to a security coordination that previously declared and allowed Palestinian farmers to enter Tal village, west of Nablus, to harvest their olive trees in Khelet al-Doghi area, west of the village. When the farmers entered their lands, a farmer Saqer Ahmed ‘Asidah was surprised that settlers from “Hafat Gilead” settlement, damaged and broke 50 olive trees from his 3 dunums of land. The damaged trees were planted 2 years ago.

At approximately 08:00 on Sunday, Palestinian farmers, from Fer’atah village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, managed to enter their lands in al-Sotouh area east of the village upon a security coordination. ‘Abdullah Mahmoud Ibrahim Hasan Salman and Ibrahim Mahmoud Suliman Salah were surprised that their crop was stolen, in addition to damaging the trees. Moreover, around 22 olive trees were uprooted and the land was turned into an empty land for celebration near “Gilead“ Ibrahim Salah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ On Sunday, 14 October 2018, I went along with my family and relative to al-Sotouh land, east of Fer’atah village, upon a security coordination, which is necessary to enter the area. When we arrived, we found the crop was harvested and the trees were damaged. There were around 150 olive trees their crops were stolen. We left the land without harvesting any crops.”

Nada Salman, ‘Abdullah Salman’s wife, said that: “We entered our land and we could barely recognized it. We found a large area was leveled, in addition to 22 olive trees. The land was turned to an empty yard for celebrations. We also found empty beer bottles put in boxes. All the crops were stolen.”

On Sunday evening, a group of Israeli settlers cut with electric saws over 100 olive trees from agricultural lands in al-‘Ozal area in al-Moghair village, northeast of Ramallah. The olive trees belong to ‘Abed al-Latif Hamed Abu ‘Aliyia and his siblings. The settlers also wrote racist slogans on a dwelling in the land.

At approximately 11:40 on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Homesh“ settlement, north of Barqah village, northwest of Nablus, attacked Mahmoud and Manna’ Sa’ied Mahmoud Hussain (20), fro, Bazariyia village. The Israeli settlers stole Mahmoud and Manna’s monkey while they were heading to their land to harvest the olive trees in al-Houd area. Mahmoud was hit with a stone at his left brow and beat with a stick at his right hand. Furthermore, Manna’ was hit with a stone at his right shoulder. Mahmoud was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus.

At approximately 14:30 on Wednesday, a group of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, from “Yatizhar” settlement established in the eastern side of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus, moved into al-Safafeer area. They threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ houses and broke their windows. The attacked houses belong to Sameer Mohamed Mohamed Sawalmah and Ahmed ‘Abed al*Kareem Fayiz Shehadah.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).