New US-led airstrikes kill over 30 Syrian civilians

More than 30 civilians killed in new US-led strikes on Dayr al-Zawr

The file photo shows smoke following an airstrike on the western frontline of Raqqah in Syria on July 15, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

At least 32 civilians have lost their lives when warplanes of the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria’s oil-rich eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr in less than 24 hours, a monitoring group says.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that strikes on the village of Sousa killed 18 civilians including seven children late Thursday and 14 more civilians on Friday. Dozens were wounded and many remained under the rubble in the village.

The monitoring group said nine Daesh terrorists also lost their lives in the raids.

Since 2014, the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the number killed much higher.

SOHR says coalition strikes in Syria alone have killed more than 3,300 civilians.

Daesh terrorists had been purged from most regions in Syria only through counterterrorism operations conducted by government troops and allied fighters from popular defense groups.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying Daesh.

On December 14, 2017, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated that the US-led coalition was indeed targeting civilian facilities and providing Daesh terrorists with cover.

