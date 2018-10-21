Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Losing Int’l Support, Must Immediately Halt War on Yemen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 19, 2018

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the axis-of-resistance avoided commenting on the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi for several reasons, adding all the attempts to cover up the royal involvement have failed.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that Saudi, after falling ion Khashoggi quagmire, started losing the international support to its war on Yemen, advising KSA royals to take a decision to stop this aggression at this “suitable time.”

Hezbollah leader commented on the escalation in Gaza, stressing that the Palestinians have no other choice, but to resist the Zionist threats and aggressions.

His eminence pointed out that the Palestinian protests on Gaza border would continue till breaking the Israeli blockade on the Strip.

Domestically, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Iran does not interfere in the Lebanese politics, adding that what is delaying the cabinet formation is the conflicting governmental demands made by the various political parties.

Sayyed Nasrallah warned against excessive optimism and identification of time limits for the cabinet formation, callingon all the parties to cooperate in order to facilitate the governmental process.

Sayyed Nasrallah delivered his speech during the ceremony which marks the 25th anniversary of the Islamic Association for Education and Teaching (Al-Mahdi Schools), hailing its achievements and expressing hope of further progress in this context.

All Hezbollah institutions, including Al-Mahdi Schools, will progress despite sanctions and pressures, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the party nowadays enjoys much better conditions politically, militarily, financially and socially than ever.

Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted the importance of building up the character of the students and providing them with the needed moral values.

His eminence also warned against the anti-Islam claims which accuse the religion for being responsible for all the social and economic vices witnessed in the Arab and Muslim countries, adding that the wrong practices made by the terrorist groups do not reflect the real Islamic values.

Sayyed Nasrallah also called on pursuing the scientific development, adding that science must serve the humanity, not to humiliate people and destroy societies via wars. “Billions of dollars are paid to the US for the sake of seizing power in certain countries.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

