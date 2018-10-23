Instead of ‘Naked Truth’, Erdogan Raises Questions, G7 Says ‘Many Questions Unanswered

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 23, 2018

Millions across the world were waiting for the ‘naked truth’ to be revealed on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the murder of critic journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate earlier this month.

Lots of narratives have been leaked in the last weeks, with most of them were Turkish and reported that the Saudi writer was brutally tortured and dismembered by a 15-man team that had arrived in Turkey ina bid to carry out the murder.

Reuters news agency reported on Monday that Erdogan is in procession of recordings that show details of the murder.

Addressing the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, Erdogan fell well short of expectations. He didn’t mention the apparent tape of the killing, or the video of hitmen carrying Khashoggi’s body.

And instead of the awaited ‘naked truth’, he raised several questions like: “Why was the 15-man Saudi team in Turkey? On whose orders? Why was the consulate not opened to investigators immediately? Why were so many different statements given by Saudis? Who is the local collaborator who disposed of Khashoggi’s body?”

Erdogan said that Turkish authorities are looking at taking diplomatic action over the murder, stressing that Ankara will not stay silent over the murder and has been awaiting investigation conclusions.

He added that he “spoke to Saudi king and have agreed to create a joint working group that has begun work.”

As he said that he doesn’t “doubt the sincerity of King Salman,” it is worth to mention here that the Turkish president did not mention Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s innocence or that he has faith in Saudi investigation.

The Turkish president furthermore said that “Khashoggi’s death is an international issue – and one that Turkey will pursue,” adding that the consulate “is on sovereign Turkish soil and the Geneva Convention cannot provide a shield of diplomatic immunity.”

“Evidence suggests Khashoggi was the victim of a “gruesome murder” and an atrocity that must not be covered up,” Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

Saudi Arabia’s explanations so far about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi leave “many questions unanswered”, G7 foreign ministers said Tuesday in a joint statement.

“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again,” the statement said.

The statement was agreed by the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the high representative of the European Union.

In it, they “condemn in the strongest possible terms” the killing of Khashoggi.

After more than two weeks of near silence, Saudi Arabia on Saturday finally admitted that Khashoggi, 59, was killed in their Istanbul consulate.

A former royal family insider turned critic of the Saudi crown prince, Khashoggi disappeared after he entered the consulate on October 2 to collect a document for his upcoming marriage.

“The confirmation of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a first step toward full transparency and accountability. However, the explanations offered leave many questions unanswered,” the G7 ministers said.

“We reiterate our expectation for a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation by Saudi Arabia, in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities, and a full and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi’s death.

“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman separately described as “deeply disturbing” reports that parts of Khashoggi’s body have been found in Istanbul.

“We are aware of the reports. They are deeply disturbing,” the spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Jamal Khashoggi, for whom they must have been particularly distressing.

“The location of Mr Khashoggi’s body is just one of the questions we need answers to and as such we await the full results of the Turkish investigation.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that the “savage murder” was meticulously planned, demanding that all those linked to the killing face punishment.

