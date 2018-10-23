Khashoggi Remains Reportedly Discovered In Garden Of Saudi Consul General's Home

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Body parts of killed journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, have been found in the garden of the Saudi consul’s house, according to Sky News reported on October 23. According to the report, Khashoggi’s body was “cut up” and his face “disfigured”.

“One source also suggested Mr Khashoggi’s remains were discovered in the garden of the Saudi consul general’s home – situated around 500 metres away from the consulate. It contradicts the explanation being made by Saudi officials that the body was rolled up in a carpet and handed to a local collaborator who was tasked with disposing of the evidence,” Sky News reported.

Earlier on the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that murder of Khashoggi, who had been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was “premeditated”. The President added that all data that has been revealed till now showed that Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal murder.

Erdogan noted that Saudi teams made explorations in the city’s Belgrad Forest and the northwestern province of Yalova before murdering Khashoggi.

