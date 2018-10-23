Pre-War Hysteria: Trump Vows To Build Up US Nuclear Weapons, INF Treaty Collapses

Posted on by martyrashrakat

After declaring that the US would be withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, President Donald Trump has just vowed that Wahington will build up its nuclear weapons in order to force Russia and China to “come to their senses”.

The most interesting thing is that Trump and his National Security Adviser John Bolton now claim that China violates the INF Treaty even despite the fact that it’s not part of it. So, the US administration has the “legal” right to do all what it wants.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Bolton, who is now visiting Moscow, said that the US was planning to pull out of the INF Treaty because not only Moscow, but other countries, including China, Iran, and North Korea, were free to develop weapons prohibited under the pact.

“There is only one country in the world that is bound by the conditions of the document: the United States,” Bolton claimed adding that Russia allegedly violates it for years.

The INF treaty prohibits the US and Russia from possessing, producing, or deploying ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 500-5,500 km. It was originally was designed to de-escalate the situation between the US and Russia (then the USSR) in Europe. If Mr Bolton looks at the map, he will eventually find that North Korea and China are not located there.

However, in an interview with WSJ, Bolton found how to explain the US stance. He claimed that the fact that North Korea and China are not a part of the INF Treaty poses a threat to “potentially deployed American forces”.

“So, having an arms-control agreement that limits us on a global basis leaves many of our friends and allies around the world, and potentially deployed American forces, at considerable risk,” Mr. Bolton said. “And I think that’s something Russia should be concerned about from its own perspective, sharing, as it does, a border with China.”

Now it’s clear. Chinese missiles are posing a threat to Russia. So, the US is free to withdraw from the INF Treaty. It’s a bit complicated to expect a stabilization of the international situation while the US administration employs such policy.

