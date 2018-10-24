Erdogan wins the war of leadership against Bin Salman أردوغان يربح حرب الزعامة على بن سلمان

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 24, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Over the eight years of the Arab Spring, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have rivaled for the Islamic leadership. In the first quarter, Turkey made a progress when Qatar and Al Jazeera Channel were making “revolutions”, forming the governments in Egypt and Tunisia, and leading the war on Syria. The new Ottoman was a project that Washington was betting on to have control on Asia as its bets on the European Union to inherit Europe in the former Soviet Union. In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia preceded through the project of bringing down the project of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and Tunisia, the return to the former regime under announced Saudi support, and through betting on Al-Qaeda organization under Saudi funding and sponsorship to win in the war on Syria. In the third quarter, Saudi Arabia and Turkey lost the bet of partnership on the nuclear understanding with Iran as they lost their contrary and common bets on the war on Syria through IISIS organization. The fourth quarter is approaching its end with the progress of the Saudi Crown Prince who put the Saudi money in the basket of the US President Donald Trump; it seemed that he will become the leader of the Islamic world, while Turkey seemed to be in a state of financial, political, and military decline.

By the end of the last quarter, Saudi Arabia loses and Turkey wins the leadership. Iran reserves the role of the peer and the partner, Israel reserves a regional role supported by Washington, while Egypt retreated from the leading. The Saudi Crown Prince seems stuck in the war of Yemen, while the Turkish President gets the Russian bill of insurance to get out of the war of Syria. And while the Saudi Crown Prince seems the title of the crimes against humanity in Yemen, the Turkish President is leading Idlib settlement which spared the region more blood. Saudi Arabia seems the partner of the US failure in “the deal of the century” which was born dead under the title of Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, while Turkey was able to deal rationally with the American-Iranian tension, knowing that the ultimate goal of Washington is the negotiation, and that the parallel leadership to Iran will be for the country which will be able to address it after the end of crises and in settlements. So it kept its sale of oil and gas from Iran despite the US sanctions, While Saudi Arabia did not hide its incitements of sanctions. Iran will not forget the positions. While Saudi Arabia is sitting in the bosom of America, Ankara succeeded in showing its alliance with the NATO and building its best relationships with Russia independently.

The issue of the disappearance of Jamal Al Khashoggi and the possibility of his death puts Saudi Arabia and Turkey face-to –face. Turkey acts rationally, its enhances the international indictment of Saudi Arabia on one hand, and prevents the provocation of a bilateral crisis with Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia seems in a state of confusion after it committed the deadly mistake, it deludes that the media campaign will get it out of the impasse. The western newspapers meet on the impossibility of the trust in the Saudi Crown Prince as a partner who represents the Islamic World in making politics, especially because the Pakistan elections came contrary to the Saudi desires in the light of the status occupied by Pakistan in the future of Afghanistan, and in the light of the status of the Pakistani and Afghani issues in the American considerations and in the Chinese-Iranian relationships.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 12, 2018

– لم يغِب التنافس السعودي التركي على مكانة الزعامة الإسلامية طيلة السنوات الثماني العجاف للربيع العربي الذي تقاسمت قيادته الدولتان، وتناوبتا عليها. ففي الربع الأول تقدّمت تركيا على السعودية عندما كانت قطر وقناة الجزيرة تصنعان «الثورات» وتشكلان الحكومات في مصر وتونس، وتقودان الحرب على سورية، وكانت العثمانية الجديدة مشروعاً تراهن عليه واشنطن للإمساك بآسيا بمثل رهانها على الاتحاد الأوروبي لوراثة دول أوروبا في الاتحاد السوفياتي السابق. وفي الربع الثاني تقدمت السعودية بسقوط مشروع الأخونة في مصر وتونس، وعودة النظام السابق بحلة جديدة بدعم سعودي معلن، وبالانتقال إلى الرهان على تنظيم القاعدة بتمويل سعودي ورعاية سعودية للفوز بالحرب على سورية. وفي الربع الثالث خسرت السعودية وتركيا معاً رهان الشراكة في التفاهم النووي مع إيران، كما خسرتا رهاناتهما المتعاكسة والمتشاركة في الحرب على سورية، عبر تنظيم داعش. ويقارب الربع الرابع على النهاية، بعد تقدّم بالنقاط حققه ولي العهد السعودي بعدما وضع كل البيض والمال السعوديين في سلة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، وبدا أنه يتوّج ولياً على العالم الإسلامي، وبدت تركيا في موقع التراجع المالي والسياسي والعسكري.

– في نهاية الربع الأخير، تخسر السعودية وتربح تركيا كرسي الزعامة، حيث تحجز إيران دور الند والشريك الموازي، وتحجز «إسرائيل» دوراً إقليمياً تدعمه واشنطن بكل ثقلها، وتتراجع مصر عن دور الريادة. ففيما يبدو ولي العهد السعودي عالقاً في حرب اليمن، يبدو الرئيس التركي وقد امتلك بوليصة التأمين الروسية للخروج من الحرب السورية، وحيث ولي العهد السعودي عنوان الجرائم بحق الإنسانية في اليمن، يقود الرئيس التركي تسوية إدلب التي جنبت المنطقة حمام دم مرهقاً. وبالتوازي تبدو السعودية شريك الفشل الأميركي في صفقة القرن التي ولدت ميتة تحت عنوان تثبيت القدس كعاصمة لـ»إسرائيل»، نجت تركيا بجلدها من اللعبة، وبقيت تركيا قادرة على التعامل بعقلانية مع التوتر الأميركي الإيراني مدركة أن الهدف النهائي لواشنطن هو التفاوض، وأن الزعامة الموازية لإيران ستكتب لمن يملك قدرة التخاطب معها بعد نهاية الأزمات وفي زمن التسويات. فحافظت على مشترياتها من النفط والغاز من إيران رغم العقوبات الأميركية، بينما لم تخف السعودية وقوفها وراء التحريض على العقوبات. وعندما تنتهي الأزمات، لن تنسى إيران المواقف، وبينما تجلس السعودية في الحضن الأميركي، نجحت أنقرة في تظهير جمعها بين الانتماء لحلف الأطلسي وبناء أفضل العلاقات من موقع مستقل مع روسيا.

– تأتي قضية اختفاء جمال الخاشقجي، واحتمال مقتله، لتضع السعودية وتركيا وجهاً لوجه، وتظهر تركيا كدولة تتصرّف بذكاء، تعزز مضبطة الاتهام الدولية للسعودية من جهة، وتمتنع عن إثارة أزمة علاقات ثنائية مع السعودية، بينما تبدو السعودية غارقة في الارتباك وقد ارتكبت الغلطة القاتلة وتتوهم أن الحملة الإعلامية تخرجها من المأزق، فيما كرة الثلج تكبر وتكبر، والصحف الغربية تجمع على استحالة الثقة بولي العهد السعودي كشريك يمثل العالم الإسلامي في صناعة السياسة، خصوصاً بعدما جاءت رياح الانتخابات الباكستانية بعكس ما تشتهي السفن السعودية، في ظل المكانة التي تحتلها باكستان في مستقبل أفغانستان، وما يحتله الملفان الباكستاني والأفغاني في الحسابات الأميركية، وفي العلاقات الصينية الإيرانية.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Afghanistan, Al Qaeda, Arab Spring, Brotherhood, Iran, ISIL, MBS, Nasser Kandil, Pakistan, Russia, Saudia, Trump, Turkey, USA, War on Syria, Yemen, Zionist entity | Tagged: Idlib, Khashoggi |