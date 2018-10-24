Let Saudi Arabia do it and it will a global political destination فلتفعلها السعودية وستصبح محجّة سياسية عالمية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 24, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It seems that the fate of Jamal Al-Khashoggi in the article published in New York Times about the Saudi relationships a small detail, because it included a calling to remove the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, it described him as a crazy, and it launched a violent campaign against what it described as the lies of reform, the combat of corruption, and the claims of protecting the freedoms. It indicated to the involvement of the US President Donald Trump and his family in the corruption of Bin Salman. It seems that the threat of US sanctions on Saudi Arabia is taken seriously by Bin Salman, and it seems that the response will be a coup in the international and regional equations and the position of Saudi Arabia in them, whether as alliances or disputes, in addition to the threat of exploding a global oil crisis.

It is not normal for Saudi Arabia to threat of an alliance with Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah, or building a Russian military bases, and at the same time the matter is not related to the crisis of Khashoggi’s disappearance. It is clear that the US-Saudi crisis is based on the Saudi failure in the war of Yemen and in “the deal of the century”, the closeness of the date of the strict anticipated sanctions on Iran which were a part of the US commitments to facilitate “the deal of the century”, and a kind of US abidance by Saudi and Israeli demands against Iran and its allies. But with the Saudi failure in finding the Palestinian partner in the abandonment of Jerusalem and the right of return “the deal of the century” ends, while with the steadiness of Russia and Iran in Syria and the provision of S-300 missiles Israel loses the ability to affect the balances of the region after its air defense became its only way to influence. It seems clear the US anticipated sanctions on Iran do not find international and regional partners, so they are doomed to fail.

It is clear that Washington enters the stage of preparation for the visit of the US National Security Adviser to Moscow, where he will draw with the Russian leadership the image of the new regional system, and where the Turkish role seems advanced while the Saudi role seems declined. Most importantly is that the Saudi-Israeli option which is based on the confrontation is declining while the Turkish option which is based on the involvement into settlements is advancing. It seems that politically Khashoggi’s case is at stake between Turkey and Saudi Arabia exactly as the case of the American pastor Andrew Brunson between Turkey and America.

It is important that the Saudi threat of making an economic, political, strategic, and military coup says first that the crisis is big. Second, it says that the Saudi leadership is aware that its disputes with Iran and the resistance forces do not stem from Saudi interests rather from the meeting on the US interests. Third, it says that Saudi Arabia is not in danger from the threats of Iran and the resistance forces rather from Washington, and it does not need a US protection from a fake danger, and it is not obliged to bear the humiliation of the successive insults. Fourth, it says that Saudi Arabia is aware that what Iran and the resistance forces were calling for was true, as it is aware that this is not above its capacity, since it says today that it is able to turn the balances against the Americans and to change the rules of the game regionally and internationally. Saudi Arabia is reassured that if it will do so it will be welcomed by Iran and the resistance forces which do not have feeling of outrage and do not find any interest in the resorting of Saudi Arabia to America and its blind subordination and humiliation, since they will be with it as long as it is serious in its being away from the humiliation resulted from the American orders and refusing the endless blackmail by virtue of the protection from the perceived threat of Iran.

Let Saudi Arabia do it and the Arabs will be fine at their forefront Palestine, and thus Saudi Arabia will become a global political destination.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 15, 2018

– في المقالة المنشورة في جريدة النيويورك تايمز عن العلاقات مع السعودية يبدو مصير جمال الخاشقجي تفصيلاً صغيراً، حيث الكلام من عيار الدعوة لعزل ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان ووصفه بالمجنون وشنّ حملة عنيفة على ما وصفته بأكاذيب الإصلاح ومكافحة الفساد وادعاءات حماية الحريات، مشيرة إلى تورط الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وعائلته بفساد بن سلمان، بينما الكلام الصادر عن مصدر سعودي مسؤول وما تبعه من شروحات الصحافي تركي الدخيل، يقول إن إبن سلمان هو المصدر المسؤول وهو المصادر القريبة من صنع القرار التي أشار إليها الدخيل، ومن عيار كلام الدخيل بالردّ على التهديد بما هو أشد منه، يبدو أن التلويح بعقوبات أميركية على السعودية يؤخذ على محمل الجد من قبل إبن سلمان، ويبدو الرد انقلاباً في المعادلات الإقليمية والدولية، وموقع السعودية فيها، تحالفات وخصومات، عدا عن التلويح بتفجير أزمة نفط عالمية.

– ليس عادياً أن تلوّح السعودية بالتحالف مع إيران وحماس وحزب الله، وبناء قواعد عسكرية روسية، ولا هو بحجم أزمة اختفاء الخاشقجي. فالواضح أن الأزمة الأميركية السعودية على خلفية الفشل السعودي في حرب اليمن وفي صفقة القرن، واقتراب موعد بدء العقوبات المشددة الموعودة على إيران، التي كانت جزءاً من سلة التزامات أميركية لتسهيل صفقة القرن، وإيفاء أميركياً بالتزامات طلبتها السعودية و«إسرائيل» لتيسير التحالف بوجه إيران وحلفائها، ومع وضوح الفشل السعودي بإيجاد الشريك الفلسطيني في التنازل عن القدس وحق العودة تموت صفقة القرن، ومع ثبات روسيا إلى جانب إيران في سورية وتوضيع شبكات صواريخ الـ«أس 300» تفقد «إسرائيل» قدرة التأثير في توازنات المنطقة، بعدما صار سلاحها الجوي أداتها الوحيدة للتأثير، ويبدو واضحاً أن العقوبات الأميركية المنتظرة على إيران لا تجد شركاء دوليين وإقليميين ما يعرّضها للفشل المسبق.

– الواضح أيضاً أن واشنطن تدخل مرحلة التحضير لأوراق زيارة مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي إلى موسكو حيث سيرسم مع القيادة الروسية معالم نظام إقليمي جديد، يبدو الدور التركي فيه متقدماً، والدور السعودي إلى تراجع. والأهم أن الخيار السعودي الإسرائيلي القائم على المواجهة هو الذي يتراجع، والخيار التركي القائم على الانخراط بالتسويات هو الذي يتقدّم، كما هو واضح بالمقابل أن قضية الخاشقجي سياسياً تقع على خط تماس تركي سعودي، بمثل ما وقعت قضية القس الأميركي أندرو برونسون على خط تماس تركي أميركي.

– المهم هو أن التلويح السعودي بإحداث انقلاب اقتصادي وسياسي واستراتيجي وعسكري، يقول أولاً إن الأزمة كبيرة، ويقول ثانياً إن القيادة السعودية تدرك عميقاً أن خلافاتها مع إيران وقوى المقاومة لا تنبع من مصالح سعودية بل من تلبية للمصالح الأميركية، ويقول ثالثاً إن السعودية ليست في خطر من تهديدات إيران وقوى المقاومة بل من واشنطن، وإنها لا تحتاج حماية أميركية من خطر موهوم، ولا هي مضطرة لتحمل ذل الإهانات المتلاحقة، ويقول رابعاً إن السعودية تدرك صوابية وفاعلية ما كانت تدعوها إليه إيران وقوى المقاومة وهي تدرك أنه ليس فوق طاقتها. فهي كما تقول اليوم قادرة على قلب الطاولة بوجه الأميركيين وتغيير قواعد اللعبة دولياً وإقليمياً، والسعودية مطمئنة أنها إن فعلت فستجد ترحيباً من إيران وقوى محور المقاومة، الذين لا يحملون مشاعر شماتة ولا يرون المصلحة بارتماء السعودية في الحضن الأميركي مشفوعاً بالتبعية العمياء ونكهة الذل والهوان، وسيمدّون للرياض يدهم بالتناسب مع درجة جدية ابتعادها عن الالتحاق المذل بالإملاءات الأميركية، ورفضها الاستجابة لفواتير الابتزاز التي لا نهاية لها بداعي الحماية من خطر إيران الموهوم والمزعوم.

– فلتفعلها السعودية وسيكون العرب في خير حال، وفي الطليعة فلسطين، وستصبح السعودية محجة سياسية عالمية.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Deal of the Century, Hezbollah, Iran, MBS, Nasser Kandil, Russia, Saudia, Trump, USA | Tagged: Khashoggi's Killng |