In Syria alone, the facts are clear في سورية وحدَها الحقائق ناصعة

أكتوبر 24, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Mystery, stammering, fraud, and deals in the black rooms are the titles of the regional and local scenes in many Arab countries. This is the case of the Saudi-American relationship, the Saudi-Turkish relationship, and the American-Turkish relationship after the case of Jamal Al Khashoggi, the release of the arrested pastor, and the talk about the independency of Judiciary, in addition to what is going on in public and secret to hide the apparent crimes in exchange for political and financial deals or through repetitive humiliating demands by the US President to the rulers of the Gulf by threatening them to pay otherwise…Therefore, the talk about the human rights and revolutions is a lie as the war on terrorism, to the extent that the talk about the concept of the national security in countries as America, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the occupation entity became flexible according to the desires of expansion, incompetence, the difficult equations and the balances of deterrence.

In Syria alone, the goals are drawn carefully and according to principles and constants. The necessary capacities are allocated to achieve them, and thus they became announced slogans not vice versa once the deals are achieved the slogans disappear. In Syria alone, the slogan of the national security is true stemming from stable constants; the unity of Syria and its sovereignty. The war on terrorism stems from a credibility, the alliances based on deep principled understandings to serve noble goals. Addressing people and mobilizing them is in favor of the ultimate goals. The progress towards goals is not a proof of the ability to negotiate that ensures the willingness to waive the continuation of the process in favor of profits; rather it is an act of accumulation to progress to the last goals through the unity of Syria and its sovereignty.

In Syria alone, the simple achievements have the taste of victory. Opening the Nassib crossing is not a service or economic or logistical procedure; it is a sovereign achievement through the restoration of the relationship with the outside which participated in the war on Syria and under its consent. It is a relationship which is run by the Syrian state which its flag alone returned to be fluttered over the crossing against the will of those who were instigating and boasting of the arrogance of the revolution. Opening Al Quneitra’s crossing is not mere a restoration of the connection between the occupied Golan and the depth of the Syrian homeland, it is a formal end of the project of the bordered line which the occupation announced its determination to settle a day not so far. Along with the announcement of the closure of the alternative crossings which the occupation opened to tamper in the Syrian interior to provoke civil wars and sectarian strife, and the announcement of the prevention of Israel to tamper in the Syrian security after it became immune by land, sea, and air.

In Syria alone, when we hear the words of the Foreign Minister about the path of Sochi between Russia and Turkey, we believe his words. And when we heard the words about the relationship with Iraq and opening the crossings, we understand the meaning of the words. When we heard about determination in Idlib and the eastern of the Euphrates, we see the accuracy of words. This is because in Syria there are men of the country, and because in Syria politics has one meaning; to protect the homeland and to respect the people. Therefore, the words become meaningful and the language becomes a source for understanding politics.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 16, 2018

ناصر قنديل – الغموض والتلعثم والمراوغة والصفقات في الغرف السوداء هي عناوين المشهد الإقليمي والمشاهد المحلية في الكثير من البلاد العربية. هذا هو حال العلاقة السعودية الأميركية والعلاقة السعودية التركية، والعلاقة الأميركية التركية، بخلفية قضية جمال الخاشقجي وبدونها، بخلفية الإفراج عن قسٍّ أميركي محتجز وحديث عن استقلال القضاء وبدونها، بما يدور في العلن والسر عن إخراج ملفق للتستر على جرائم بائنة لقاء صفقات سياسية ومالية، أو في المطالبات المتكررة والمهينة التي يطلقها الرئيس الأميركي بلغة التهديد لحكام الخليج بعبارات «ادفعوا وإلا..». فالحديث عن حقوق الإنسان كذبة وعن ثورات هنا وهناك كذبة وعن حرب على الإرهاب كذبة كبرى، بل صار الحديث عن مفهوم الأمن القومي للدول من أميركا إلى تركيا والسعودية، وصولاً لحكومة الاحتلال مطاطاً يتسع ويضيق بقدر اتساع وضيق شهوات التوسع وعجز المقدرات، وصعوبة المعادلات وموازين الردع. – في سورية فقط تُرسَم الأهداف بعناية محسوبة وفقاً لمبادئ وثوابت، وترصد المقدرات اللازمة لبلوغها، فتصير شعارات معلنة، وليس العكس عندما تطلق الشعارات للعب بمشاعر الناس وتوجيه الرسائل طلباً للتفاوض بحثاً عن صفقات وعندما تتحقق تدفن الشعارات في الغرف التي شهدت ولادة الصفقة. في سورية فقط كان شعار الأمن القومي صادقاً، منطلقاً من ثوابت لا تتزحزح، وحدة سورية وسيادتها لا تقبلان التفاوض. الحرب على الإرهاب تنطلق من مصداقية. التحالفات مبنية على تفاهمات مبدئية عميقة لخدمة أهداف نبيلة. مخاطبة الشعب وتعبئته لصالح الأهداف الراسخة لا تتبدل ولا تتراجع نبرة المصداقية فيها. والتقدم نحو الأهداف ليس إثباتاً للقدرة سعياً لتفاوض يتضمن الاستعداد للتنازل عن مواصلة المسيرة لقاء مكاسب هنا أو هناك، بل هو فعل تراكم للمضي قدماً نحو آخر لائحة الأهداف، في توحيد سورية وبسط السيادة عليها. – في سورية فقط للمنجزات البسيطة طعم النصر، ففتح معبر نصيب ليس حدثاً خدماتياً ولا اقتصادياً، ولا هو إنجاز إجراءات لوجستية، إنه إنجاز سيادي كامل، باستعادة العلاقة بالخارج، وبرضى هذا الخارج الذي شارك في الحرب على سورية، بصفتها علاقة تقيمها وتديرها الدولة السورية التي عاد علمها وحده يرفرف فوق المعبر، وتحشرج الاختناق في حناجر المعلقين الذين دأبوا على بث سموم التحريض وهم يشرحون بحسرة وداع كذبة الثورة التي فلقوا العالم بجبروتها واقترابها من قصر المهاجرين ذات يوم، وفتح معبر القنيطرة ليس فقط استعادة للوصل بين الجولان المحتل وعمق الوطن السوري، إنه إعلان وفاة رسمي لمشروع الشريط الحدودي الذي أعلن الاحتلال العزم على إقامته في يوم غير بعيد، وإعلان إغلاق للمعابر البديلة التي فتحها الاحتلال على العبث بالداخل السوري سعياً لحروب أهلية وفتن مذهبية، وإعلان إغلاق للشهية الإسرائيلية على اللعب بالأمن السوري وقد صار محصناً براً وبحراً وجواً.

– في سورية فقط نسمع كلام وزير الخارجية عن مسار سوتشي بين روسيا وتركيا فنصدّق الكلام. ونسمع الكلام عن العلاقة بالعراق وفتح المعابر فنفهم معنى الكلام. ونسمع عن الحسم والحزم في مصير إدلب وعن شرق الفرات بعد إدلب فندرك دقة الكلام، لأن في سورية دولة ورجالها رجال دولة، ولأن في سورية للسياسة معنى واحد هو حماية الوطن واحترام الشعب، يصير للكلام معنى، وتصير اللغة مصدراً لفهم السياسة.

