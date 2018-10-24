Did Washington get used to the message of S-300? هل تأقلمت واشنطن مع رسالة الـ«أس 300»؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 24, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

While Turkey is making a clear progress against Saudi Arabia as two competing countries to be with Iran in any new regional formula, it is not a secret that the points of strength of Turkey come from the positioning in between Washington and Moscow as two sponsors of the new regional system which Moscow’s administration is recognized by America. Turkey seems Russia’s candidate which is accepted by America, versus Saudi Arabia which is backed by Israel after the announced alliance between the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the Prime Minister of the occupation entity Benjamin Netanyahu and the sponsorship of the US President Donald Trump and his son in –law Jared Kushner through what is called as “the deal of the century” as a solution for the Palestinian cause and the declaration of Arab-Israeli alliance against Iran. It seems that the regression of Saudi Arabia is an interpretation of its failure in promoting the deal of the century and its turning into an actual deal that opens a new path in the regional balances. So it pays the cost of this failure and its failure in the war on Yemen. The repercussions of the case of Gamal Al Khashoggi seem closer to the required context to ensure the Saudi regression as the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq in the early nineties was closer to the required scenario to overthrow the Iraqi regime.

The Russian victory in enhancing the position of Turkey instead of Saudi Arabia under US consent is expressed by the deal of the American pastor who was detained in Ankara and who was released yesterday, and is expressed by the understandings on the Turkish-American patrols in Manbej in the north of Syria. The return to the talk about Turkish-American normalization is based on the American coexistence with the Turkish arming with S-400 Russian missiles and on the Turkish economic strategic understandings that are related to the nuclear energy and the oil and gas market. Meantime there were questions about the status of Israel in the new regional system which its rules must be settled in the final stage of negotiations before the emergence of the final draft of settlement about the course of the war on Syria which is in its last quarter as recognized by everyone.

Israel which its bet on “the deal of century” failed despite Washington’s abidance by its obligations to the Saudi –Israeli bilateral to promote the concept of settlement on which the deal is based according to the Israeli vision and Saudi consent, and which is about removing the issues of the future of Jerusalem and the case of immigrants from the negotiation is aware that it will pay with Saudi Arabia the bill of failure which Washington cannot bear its consequences. Israel is the sponsor of the Saudi project in Washington through the bet on what could be done by the Saudi Crown Prince in case he assumes the Saudi, Arab, and Islamic leadership. Therefore it has to bear the consequences of its bets after Bin Salman’s failure in finding the Palestinian partner in the deal of the century, his failure in the war on Yemen, and his most dangerous failure in keeping the status of Pakistan in the American-Israeli alliance. Israel lost the opportunity to reserve its seat for an attainable peace project; therefore, the threat of war is its only alternative solution.

The developments of the Russian-Israeli relationship in the equations and balances of the power in Syria which coincided with Syria’s deployment of S-300 under Russian sponsorship raised major questions about the ability of Israel to reserve its seat by the force of the military sabotage, especially because there is no hope for Israel in any military action against Iran. The balance of deterrence on the Lebanese front is increasingly coherent. Israel tried to absorb the shock by claiming that granting S-300 does not change its ability to move in the Syrian airspace, resorting to the scientific fiction to talk about the capacities of the modern US aircraft F-35 as the available counterpart to S-300. It opens a dangerous race between the capabilities of the Russian and American weapons, the Russian military promised in case the emergence of F-35 to drop it down even if this required the use of S-400 batteries. It is known that the Russian and the American leadership keenness not to involve in such a race because it will distort the reputation of the Russian and American weapons and will lead to a big loss in the secrets of the modern weapons, since the dedication to technological arming is undesirable.

The US statements issued by the US Department about S-300 and its handing over to Syria suggested the Israeli desire to violate the capabilities of the Russian system, since the Russian decision of escalation is dangerous that has severe consequences, while the statements of the Ministry of Defense in the name of the coalition in the war on ISIS were reversed, they stated that deployment of S-300 does not affect the act of the coalition forces in its war on ISIS. It seems that Washington decided to adapt with the change imposed by Russia, it announced yesterday its withdrawal of F-35 aircraft due to a technical failure after the fall of one of the aircraft on a training mission, after the Americans had decided to develop F-35 in a way that it can compete S-300, while the Russians say that one of the planes which Israel has only seven of fell a year ago by S-200 not S-300 and the Israelis claimed its fall after its clash with a flying object.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 13, 2018

– في الوقت الذي تسجل تركيا تقدماً واضحاً بالنقاط على السعودية كمرشحين متنافسين للجلوس مقابل إيران في أي صيغة نظام إقليمي جديد، لا يمكن إخفاء حقيقة نقاط القوة التركية المتأتية من التموضع في منطقة الوسط بين واشنطن وموسكو، كراعيين للنظام الإقليمي الجديد الذي صارت إدارة موسكو له موضع تسليم أميركي. وتبدو تركيا مرشح روسيا المقبول أميركياً، مقابل السعودية التي تدعمها «إسرائيل» بعد التحالف المعلن بين ولي العهد السعودي محمد بن سلمان ورئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو ورعاية الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وصهره جارد كوشنر عبر ما سُمّي بصفقة القرن، كإطار لحل القضية الفلسطينية وإعلان تحالف عربي إسرائيلي بوجه إيران . ويبدو التراجع الذي تسجله السعودية ترجمة لفشلها في تسويق صفقة القرن وتحويلها إلى صفقة فعلية تفتح مساراً جديداً في توازنات المنطقة، وتدفع السعودية ثمن هذا الفشل إلى جانب فشلها في الفوز في حرب اليمن، بحيث بدت التداعيات الناتجة عن قضية جمال الخاشقجي أقرب للسياق المطلوب لتثبيت التراجع السعودي، كما كان غزو العراق للكويت مطلع التسعينيات أقرب للسيناريو المرسوم لإسقاط النظام العراقي.

– الفوز الروسي بتثبيت تركيا مكان السعودية برضا أميركي تعبر عنه صفقة القس الأميركي المحتجز في أنقرة والذي أفرج عنه أمس، كما تعبر عنه التفاهمات حول الدوريات التركية الأميركية في منبج شمال سورية، وعودة الحديث عن تطبيع تركي أميركي، يقوم على التعايش الأميركي مع التسلح التركي بصواريخ الـ»أس 400» الروسية، ومع تفاهمات اقتصادية استراتيجية تركية روسية تطال الطاقة النووية وسوق النفط والغاز، تقابله تساؤلات حول مكانة «إسرائيل» في النظام الإقليمي الجديد الذي لا بد لقواعد تشكيله أن تتبلور في المراحل الأخيرة من التجاذبات قبل ظهور النسخة الأخيرة للتسوية حول مسار الحرب التي شهدتها سورية، والتي يسلم الجميع بدخولها ربع الساعة الأخير.

– تدرك «إسرائيل» التي فشل رهانها على صفقة القرن، رغم إيفاء واشنطن بالتزاماتها للثنائي السعودي الإسرائيلي لجهة إطلاق الصدمة اللازمة لتسويق مفهوم التسوية التي تقوم عليها الصفقة، وفقاً لمقتضيات الرؤيا الإسرائيلية بقبول سعودي، ومحورها سحب مستقبل القدس وقضية اللاجئين من جدول التفاوض، أنها تدفع مع السعودية فاتورة هذا الفشل الذي لا تتحمل واشنطن تبعاته، فـ»إسرائيل» هي عراب المشروع السعودي في واشنطن من باب الرهان على ما يستطيعه ولي العهد السعودي في حال إطلاق يده في الزعامة السعودية والعربية والإسلامية، وعليها تحمل تبعات رهانها، مع فشل إبن سلمان في تأمين الشريك الفلسطيني في صفقة القرن، وفشله في حرب اليمن، و فشله الأخطر في الحفاظ على مكانة باكستان في الحلف الأميركي الإسرائيلي ، بحيث فقدت «إسرائيل» أي فرصة للتحدث عن حجز مقعدها بقوة امتلاك مشروع للسلام قابل للتحقيق، وبقيت القدرة على التهديد بالحرب طريقاً وحيدة بديلة.

– جاءت التطورات التي شهدتها العلاقة الروسية الإسرائيلية في معادلات وتوازنات القوة في سورية مع نشر بطاريات الـ»أس 300» من قبل الجيش السوري برعاية روسية، لترسم أسئلة كبرى حول قدرة «إسرائيل» حجز مقعدها بقوة التهديد بالتخريب العسكري، خصوصاً أن لا أمل لـ»إسرائيل» برهان على عمل عسكري بوجه إيران، وتوازن الردع على جبهة لبنان يزداد تماسكاً بوجهها، وقد حاولت «إسرائيل» امتصاص الصدمة بالادعاء أن نشر الـ»أس 300» لا يغير في قدرتها على العمل في الأجواء السورية، مستعينة بالخيال العلمي للتحدث عن مقدرات الطائرة الأميركية الحديثة الـ»إف 35»، كردٍّ متاح على مقدرات الـ»أس 300»، فاتحة بذلك سباقاً خطيراً بين مقدرات السلاحين الروسي والأميركي، بحيث وعد عسكريون روس في حال ظهور الـ»إف 35» بإسقاطها ولو استدعى ذلك استعمال بطاريات الـ»إس 400»، ومعلوم حرص القيادتين العسكريتين الروسية والأميركية على أن التورط في سباق من هذا النوع سيلحق الأذى بسمعة السلاحين الروسي والأميركي ويوقع الطرفين في خسارة أسرار الأسلحة الحديثة، والتفرغ لسباق تسلح تكنولوجي غير مرغوب.

– التصريحات الأميركية الصادرة عن وزارة الخارجية حول الـ»أس 300» وتسليمه إلى سورية أوحت بتبني الرغبة الإسرائيلية باختراق مقدرات المنظومة الروسية، باعتبار القرار الروسي تصعيداً خطيراً يرتب تبعات وخيمة، فيما جاءت تصريحات وزارة الدفاع التي وردت ببيان باسم تحالف الحرب على داعش معاكسة، بالقول إن نشر الـ»أس 300» لا يؤثر على عمل قوات التحالف في حربها على داعش، ليبدو أن و اشنطن قررت التأقلم مع التغيير الذي فرضته روسيا، ويجدون المخرج لذلك بالإعلان أمس عن سحب طائرات الـ»إف 35» من العمل لعطل تقني فيها بعد سقوط إحدى الطائرات في مهمة تدريبية، بعدما كان الأميركيون قد أعلنوا البدء بتجارب لتطوير الـ»إف 35» بما يؤهلها للقدرة على التعامل مع صواريخ «أس 300»، بينما يقول الروس إن الطائرة التي تمتلك «إسرائيل» منها سبعاً فقط قد سقطت واحدة منها قبل عام بصاروخ «أس 200» وليس «أس 300» وادعى الإسرائيليون أن سقوطها تم بعد اصطدامها بجسم طائر.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Imran Khan, Iran, MBS, Nasser Kandil, Pakistan, Russia, Saudia, Turkey, USA, War on Syria, Yemen, Zionist entity | Tagged: S-300 Sale to Syria, S-300 v. F-35 |