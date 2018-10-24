israeli (apartheid state) Soldiers, Police Attack Coptic Priests, Abducts One, In Jerusalem

Posted on October 24, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli Soldiers, Police Attack Coptic Priests, Abducts One, In Jerusalem

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Israeli soldiers and police officers attacked, on Wednesday morning, several Coptic Christian priests in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in occupied Jerusalem and abducted one of them, the Maan News Agency has reported.

The attack took place after the Coptic Church in occupied Jerusalem organized a peaceful protest near Deir es-Sultan Monastery, located on the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, rejecting an Israeli decision denying the church the right to conduct the needed renovation work inside the holy site.

This is happening while workers of the City Council are conducting unauthorized renovation work, without the approval of the Coptic Church,

Eyewitnesses said the Israeli soldiers and police officers surrounded the protesting priests, before assaulting and pushing them with excessive use of force, causing several injuries.

They added that the police forcibly removed the priests, and abducted one of them, before allowing the City Council workers into the holy site.

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Netanyahu, Palestine, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: