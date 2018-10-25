EXPERT: THIS IS THE NUCLEAR WAY TO DESTROY THE U.S.A

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Paul Antonopoulos

– Nuclear attacks with hyperpotent weapons (over 100 megatons) against dangerous geophysical regions in US territories would cause unprecedented destruction in the country, military expert Konstantin Sivkov wrote in his VPK News article.

According to Sivkov, the strategy to avoid aggression by the West is not to follow in the footsteps of the Soviet Union and compete with the United States in the nuclear race in quantitative terms. Thus, he proposes an “asymmetric response” based on a technological perspective.

Sivkov noted that Moscow has technologies to develop nuclear munitions with a potency greater than 100 megatons of TNT equivalent.

“The creation of 40-50 of these heavy ICBM warheads, or very long-range torpedoes, ensures transportation to critical areas of the United States because of their geophysical conditions of at least some of them, for example, up to the Caldera of Yellowstone and the fissures of the Pacific coast,” he said.

“These attacks would surely destroy the United States as a country and the entire transnational elite. This makes a large-scale nuclear war again irrational and reduces the chances of its occurrence to zero, “he continued.

For the analyst, these weapons will force Western countries to sit down at the negotiating table and give up pressure and restrictive measures against Russia.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his country does not intend to comply with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and will withdraw from the agreement. He also stressed that Washington will develop its weaponry.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would like to get a more detailed explanation from Washington and added that ending the INF treaty provisions would force Russia to take steps to ensure its security. Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, stressed that any action in this area will have a reaction by Russia. However, despite these warnings, it appears Trump will go ahead with his antagonistic actions.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lavrov, Russia, Trump, USA | Tagged: INF Treaty |