MAJOR: RUSSIA PRESENTS EVIDENCE – U.S CONTROLLED THE DRONES THAT ATTACKED SYRIAN AIR-BASE

By Paul Antonopoulos

In a major revelation, the Russian MoD has announced it has solved the mystery of the drone attacks ostensibly carried out by Syrian terrorists. It was the US reconnaissance aircraft that had coordinated a massive drone attack on Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin said.

The military remembers that the attack was carried out by 13 drones, that were controlled by a common signal.

“At that time, an American P-8A Poseidon patrol plane was making a reconnaissance flight over the Mediterranean Sea for 8 hours,” Fomin said in a speech to Beijing.

Drones can operate either autonomously or controlled by an operator when faced with radioelectronic warfare.

According to the Russian deputy minister, it was an American Poseidon “with modern equipment” that carried out the control of the drones in that case.

As they faced radio-electronic warfare systems, the drones retreated to receive new signals: “They began to be controlled from space and to receive information about the so-called holes they eventually penetrated and then were destroyed,” Fomin concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not specify when exactly the attack occurred.

Drone attacks in Syria

Terrorists in Syria are often using unmanned flying vehicles to launch attacks, including at Russia’s Hmeymim’s base. Only in August of this year, the base’s anti-air defense systems downed 47 drones.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stressed that, despite their simple appearance, terrorist drones are built with modern technologies: navigation, control and explosive release systems.

For the Russian military, this shows that “a party that owns technologies for producing such vehicles has handed over its expertise to international terrorist groups.”

This comes as unmanned aerial vehicles of Syrian terrorists were displayed during a meeting of representatives of the Ministries of Defense of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, joining 11 former Soviet republics.

“The exhibition has drones of illegal armed formations that are operating in Syria,” said the Russian General Staff representative, Major-General Aleksandr Novikov.

Мировые РИА Новости @RIA_Worldnews Представителям военных ведомств СНГ показали в Москве беспилотники, которые применяют боевики в Сирии. Twitter Ads info and privacy At the meeting, questions were raised on the use of non-guided aviation and drone combat, with the participation of representatives of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

