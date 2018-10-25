WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2018
The ‘fiancée’ and Gülen
“Crown Prince “All Smiles” As Saudis Sign $50 Billion In Deals At “Davos In The Desert”” (Durden):
“It’s this river of capital that, more than anything else, should insulate MbS from any substantial blowback over the Khashoggi affair, just as it did when he imprisoned rival members of the royal family and women’s rights activists, or when he effectively kidnapped the prime minister of Lebanon, or as Saudi Arabia continues to wage a war of aggression against innocent civilians in Yemen, much to the international community’s bizarre silence.”
I’m betting on MbS weathering the storm, perhaps a little weakened. If so, will there be repercussions? The attack was obviously from Turkey, backed up by Big Jew (Sheldon) in America (guys like Corker don’t open their mouths without shekels). The Israelis were terrified about this, and tried to ignore it, or even tried the ‘Khashoggi was a terrorist’ line (i.e., MbS did everybody a favor by bonesawing him). Will we see a cooling in Saudi-Israeli relations as punishment for Sheldon’s attempted coup?
The ‘fiancée’ and Gülen!!!: “Insights Into The Khashoggi Ordeal; Who And Why” (Kadi). Once you start talking about Gülen you bring the CIA into the picture, and everything you think you know about this incident might be wrong! I like the analysis where Kadi notes that what seems normal to us – going to a government office for a bureaucratic procedure – would not be normal for a Saudi guy of status like Khashoggi. So what was he really doing?
Was the ‘fiancée’ his intelligence handler?
“Western Media Attacks Critics of the White Helmets. The New McCarthyism” (Sterling).
“DNC Emails–A Seth Attack Not a Russian Hack by Publius Tacitus” (eight is new):
“So what do we know for certain?
First, no one in the Federal Governemnt—law enforcement or intelligence—was granted access to examine the computer servers and files on the DNC server even after the DNC claimed they had been hacked by a foreign government.
Second, the steps that Crowdstrike allegedly took to shutdown computer hacking by Russia do not match the timeline of the actual download of the documents from the DNC server.
Third, Seth Rich worked at the DNC and had access to the computer server and systems.
Fourth, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange identified Seth Rich as a “source” and posted a $20,000 reward for information concerning his murder.
Fifth, a Federal law enforcement agent told two witnesesses that Seth Rich had email exchanges with Wikileaks.
Sixth, two people with direct access to Julian Assange told three separate sources that Seth Rich was the source of the DNC material published by Wikileaks.
Seventh, the documents published by Guccifer contain meta data that establish that the documents were physically downloaded onto a device like a thumb drive.
Eighth, the NSA has confirmed that it has Top Secret and Secret documents responsive to a FOIA request for information concerning contact between Seth Rich and other people including Julian Assange.”
“The EU Russia China Plan to Avert Iran Oil Sanctions” (Engdahl). Blockchain versus dollar hegemony (thus avoiding NSA scrutiny and providing no target for secondary sanctions). Of course, it seems pretty obvious that ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ (Bitcoin/Silk Road are/were honeypots) is CIA or NSA (and Engdahl specifically refers to a Bitcoin competitor)!
Filed under: MBS, Saudia, USA | Tagged: CIA, Fethullah Gulen, Khashoggi's Killing, NSA, White Helmets |
Leave a Reply