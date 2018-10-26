Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (18 – 24 October 2018)– IMEMC News

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) for the week of (18 – 24 October, 2018.

Israeli soldiers continued to use excessive force against unarmed civilians and peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian youngster was killed in eastern Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, while

342 civilians, including 60 children, 4 women, 6 journalists and 3 paramedics, were wounded; 14 of them sustained serious wounds.

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 30th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian, and wounded 342 civilians, including 60 children, 4 women, 6 journalists, and 3 paramedics. The injury of 14 of them was reported serious. Moreover, 2 civilians were wounded during an Israeli airstrike. In the West Bank, a Palestinian civilian was killed and 6 Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli forces in separate shooting incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, on 23 October 2018, the Israeli forces killed Montaser al-Baz (18), from al-Nussairat after being with a bullet to the head while participating in the Return and Breaking the Siege.

As part of the use of lethal force against the peaceful protestors along the border fence during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 342 civilians, including 60 children, 4 women, 6 journalists and 3 paramedics. Fourteen of them sustained serious wounds.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces opened fire 5 times at the fishermen; 2 incidents in the north-western Beit Lahia; 1 off al-Sudaniyah shore in western Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip; 1 in al-Sheikh ‘Ejleen, south of Gaza City; Deir al-Balah in the Central Gaza Strip. As a result of those attacks, 6 fishermen were arrested while 2 boats were confiscated.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 19 October 2018, the Israeli drones launched 2 missiles at a group of Palestinians in an olive field, west of the Return encampment in Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. On 20 October 2018, an Israeli drone launched a missile at a motorbike “Tok Tok” in eastern al-Fokhari, southeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the motorbike burned but no causalties were reported. In the 2 incidents, the Spokesperson of the Israeli Forces declared targeting a cell launching incendiary Balloons at the Israeli communities adjacent to the southern Gaza Strip.

On 24 October 2018, Israeli drones launched 2 missiles; only minutes between each, at a border control point belonging to the Palestinian armed Groups in eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 08 October 2018, the Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands along eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, as part of use of lethal force against Palestinian civilians, on 24 October 2018, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 3 others in Tamoun village, southeast of Tubas. This happened when the Israeli forces moved into the above-mentioned village from all its entrances and patrolled their vehicles. Thus, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and young men gathered to throw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli soldiers who then heavily fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas canisters.

During the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded 6 Palestinian civilians in spate shooting incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 84 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 35 Palestinians, including 8 children, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 12 other civilians, including 2 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among those arrested in Jerusalem was the Governor of Jerusalem, ‘Adnan Gheith, and Director of the Palestinian Intelligence Service in Jerusalem, Colonel Jihad al-Faqih, who were both arrested on 20 October 2018 and released on 22 October 2018.

Israeli Forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 21 October 2018, the Israeli forces handed 3 civilians from al-Waljah village, west of Bethlehem, notices to stop the construction works in their houses in Khelet al-Samak and al-Thaher areas under the pretext of building without a license. It should be noted that an Israeli force accompanied with Jerusalem Municipal staffs moved into “‘Ein Jweizah” area, northwest of the village on 18 October 2018 and handed Najlaa’ Abu al-Haiijaa’ a notice to demolish her inhabited house which is 120 square meters. Moreover, they handed ‘Alaa’ Salim Abu Rezeq a decision to destroy retaining walls.

As part of the attacks on the holy sites, on Wednesday morning 24 October 2018, the Israeli forces suppressed a sit-in organized upon calls from Coptic Bishop Anba Antonius in front of Deir al-Sultan Monastery next to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City to protest the Israeli-led restoration works at the site which they say favour Ethiopian monks living in the monastery and arrested a monk.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of demolition of houses and other civil objects, on 18 October 2018, the Israeli forces demolished a 4-storey building in the Tall Mount Area, east of al-Bireh under the pretext of un-licensed building. The building was established on area of 145 square meters and belonged to Khamis Jamil ‘Abed Matariyah.

On the same day, the Israeli forces demolished an agricultural shed in Kherebet al-Marajem, east of Doma village, southeast of Nablus. The shed was built of bricks and roofed with tin plates on an area of 60 square meters. It belonged to Musalam Ma’rouf Musalam and used for agricultural purposes.

On 22 October 2018, the Israeli forces demolished 3 water wells and levelled 15 dunums; part of which were planted with olive trees in Kherebet Jamrourah, west of Tarqoumia village, west of Hebron.

On 23 October 2018, the Israeli forces dismantled 2 mobile houses in Bazeeq area in the northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas and confiscated them. The houses are used as 2 rooms for the school principle and staff in al-Tahadi 10 School. The Principle was also handed a demolition notice for the school and another for confiscation of school contents in addition to a third notice to suspend classes in the Abovementioned School.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 18 October 2018, a group of settlers under the protection of the Israeli forces attacked al-Safafir area, east of ‘Orif village, south of Nablus. On 20 October 2018, another group under the protection of the forces attacked Khelet Abu al-‘Aqareb area, east of Burin village, south of the city. The settlers threw stones at a house belonging to Bashir al-Zeben and removed the iron fencing established around the house outside fence to protect them from the settlers’ attacks. Due to the attack, the windshield of the car belonging to the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall was broken.

On 22 October 2018, a group of settlers attacked Marda village, north of Salfit, and punctured tires of 7 cars parked in front of the houses.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

The Northern Gaza Strip: 66 civilians, including 25 children and an old lady, were wounded. Fifty three of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 13 were hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified injury of 4 civilians as serious.

In Gaza City: 103 civilians, including 10 children, 2 paramedics and 4 journalists, were wounded. Forty nine of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 11 were hit with rubber bullets and 43 were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were identified as:

Mai Nasser Labad wallababdah (21), a volunteer paramedic at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, was hit with a rubber bullet to the left arm. Hasan Nather Hasan Abu Sa’adah (31), a paramedic at the Civil Defense, was hit with a rubber bullet to the left eye.

The wounded journalists were identified as:

Husein Abdul Jawad Husein Jarbou’a (43), a journalist at “Global Media”, was hit with a rubber bullet to the neck. Ahmed Walid Khalid al-Halabi (21), a reporter at ” Kan’aniyat News Agency”, was hit with a rubber bullet to the hand. Yahiya Walid Khalid Heles (21), a reporter at Palestine Today Agency, was hit with a tear gas canister to the face. Mohammed Nahrou Abdul Karim al-Thalathini (26), a freelance photojournalist at Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA), was hit with a shrapnel to the head.

The Central Gaza Strip: 39 civilians, including 5 children and 2 journalists, were wounded. Thirty three of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 6 were hit with tear gas canisters during their participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of al-Buraij. Doctors classified one civilian’s injury as serious. The wounded journalists were identified as

Fadi Wahid Hamad Thabet (28), a freelance journalist from Gaza Valley village, was hit with a live bullet to the left leg. Mahmoud Zakaria Mohammed Musalam (23), a journalist at al-Hadath Newspaper from al-Maghazi, was hit with a live bullet to the right ankle.

Khan Younis: 44 civilians, including 8 children, a woman and a volunteer paramedic, were wounded. Thirty six of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 8 were hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified 3 civilians’ injuries as serious. The wounded journalist was identified as Hasan Rateb Hasan al-‘Esawi (40), a volunteer paramedic at “Rozan” Medical Team, was hit with a live bullet to the right leg.

Rafah City: 15 civilians, including 7 children and 2 women, were wounded. Fourteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and one female civilian was hit with a tear gas canister. Doctors classified one civilian’s injury as serious.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 22 October 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, and Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire and fired sound bombs at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were at the Return camp along the border coastal, adjacent to adjacent to “Zikim” military base , northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. It should be noted that this is the 13thtime for Palestinian boats to sail for Breaking the Siege. As a result, 60 civilians, including 15 children, were wounded. Forty six of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 14 were hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified 4 civilians’ injuries as serious.

On Tuesday, 23 October 2018, Israeli forces killed Montaser Mohammed Ismail al-Baz (18), from al-Nuseirat, after he sustained a live bullet wound to the head during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. al-Baz was taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, but due to his serious health condition, he was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. At approximately 20:20, medical sources at al-Shifa hospital announced his death. Moreover, 7 civilians were wounded and doctors classified a civilian’s injury as serious.

On the same day, a 26-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the foot, adjacent to the Return encampment, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis.

On Wednesday evening, 24 October 2018, 7civilians, including journalist Anas Rawhi Abdullah al-ghoul (21), were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel during their participation in the March of Return activities established in the east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

West Bank:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 19 October 2018, Palestinian civilians organized a demonstration in the center of Qalqiliyah and headed to the western entrance to the city Israeli forces charged with guarding the annexation wall, adjacent to al-Naqqar neighborhood (the western entrance) fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 25-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet.

House Demolitions and Notices:

At approximately 09:30 on Sunday, 21 October 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Waljah village, west of Bethlehem. They notified 3 civilians to stop construction works in their houses located in Khelet al-Samak and al-Dohur, under the pretext of non-licensing. Activist Ibrahim ‘Awadallah said that the Israeli forces moved into the village and then stationed in Khelet al-Mayiah area as tightening security restrictions were imposed on the area. The Israeli soldiers deployed in the village neighborhoods and its main streets and then took photos of houses. The Israeli forces also handed 3 notices to stop construction works for 3 civilians; one of them was identified as Hasan Mostafa Salah, who was notified to stop construction works in his 120-square-merter house, which is in al-Dohur area. It should be noted that on late Thursday, an Israeli force accompanied with a Jerusalem Municipal staff moved into ‘Ain Jowizah area, northwest of the village, and then handed Najlaa Abu al-Hijaa’ a notice to demolish his inhabited house built on an area of 120 square meters. They also handed ‘Alaa Saleem Abu Rezeq a notice to demolish his retaining walls.

Attacks on religious sites and shrines:

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 24 October 2018, Israeli forces suppressed a sit-in protest organized by Coptic Bishop Anba Antonius in front of al-Sultan monastery, next to the Sepulcher Church in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The sit-in protest was organized to oppose the Israeli-led restoration works at the monastery in favor of the Ethiopian monks. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces beat and pushed the monks of the Coptic Church and forcibly disperse them from the entrance to the al-Sultan monastery in so that the Israeli Municipality staff could enter and conduct restoration works. The eyewitnesses also said that the Israeli forces detained and handcuffed a monk identified as, Macarius Orshalemy, for few hours after beating him. The Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem organized the sit-in after the Israeli authorities refused to allow the Coptic Church to carry out the restoration works in al-Sultan monastery. The Israeli Municipality conducts restoration works inside al-Sultan monastery in favor of Ethiopian monks without getting any approval from the church. The Patriarchate pointed out in a statement that the restoration works violate Status Que Agreement and seek to erase the identity of the Coptic Monastery. The Coptic Bishop in Jerusalem along with Orshalemy issued a statement stating that the sit-in was peaceful and organized to protest the Israeli forces’ entering construction materials for carrying out the restoration works without getting the approval from the church. The Israeli forces violently beat the monks participating in the protest. The Coptic Bishop in Jerusalem and Orshalemy said that they continuously contacted the Egyptian Embassy, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, to see the latest developments. He pointed out that the sit-in protest was fully peaceful to demand the Coptics’ rights as owners of the monastery and legal solutions will be sought, in addition to contacting the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to solve the matter in a diplomatic way. He also pointed out that the Coptic Orthodox Church will never leave the monastery because it is the original property of Egypt and the Egyptians. He added that the Israeli forces attacked the monks and did not respect the peaceful protest or the fact that they are clerics.

The Monastery of the Sultan is an ancient monastery of the Orthodox Copts located inside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem in the Christian neighborhood next to the Church of St. Helena, the Church of the Angel and the passage from the Church of Helena to the Wall of Sepulcher Church and built on an area of 1800 square meters.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attack:

At approximately 03:30 on Thursday, 18 October 2018, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, 3 diggers and 2 bulldozers moved into al-Bireh and then stationed in the vicinity of Majed As’ad Stadium in al-Taweel Mount area. The Israeli forces surrounded a 4-storey building and imposed a security cordon on the area. They also prevented anyone from approaching even the house owner. The Israeli vehicles and bulldozers completely demolished the building under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that the 145-sqaure-meter house belongs to Khamis Jameel ‘Abed Matriyia.

At approximately 05:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into Kherbit al-Marajem, east of Duma village, southeast of Nablus. The Israeli bulldozer demolished a 60-square-meter agricultural barrack built of bricks and roofed with tin plates. The barrack belonged to Musallam Ma’rouf Saleem Musallam. It should be noted that it was the second time that this barrack was demolished, as it was previously demolished on 15 July 2018. The abovementioned barrack was used for storing agricultural tools.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 22 October 2018, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into Kherbet Jamrourah, west of Tarqumiyia village, west of Jenin. The Israeli forces stationed on Palestinian civilians’ lands, which are around 1 kilometers away from the annexation wall, and then demolished 3 water wells and leveled 15 dunums planted with olive trees 6 years ago. The Israeli authorities claimed that this area is considered state lands within areas under the Israeli security control. It should be noted that the plot of land is surrounded from the eastern side by the annexation wall and Tarqumiyia commercial crossing. The material damage was as follows:

Name Age Demolition Land and plants levelled Previous notices The body Funding the reparation ‘Ali ‘Awwad Fataftah 55 77- cubic-meter well 9 dunums, stone chains, and barbed wires – The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture Mohamed Kamel al-Ja’afrah 52 70- cubic-meter well 2 dunms, stone chains and uprooting olive and almond trees – Self-funding Hussain Jaber al-‘Asafrah 50 70- cubic-meter well 4 dunums and stone chains – Self-funding

At approximately 05:00 on Tuesday, 23 October 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer and a mounted-crane truck moved into northern Jordan valleys, east of Tubas. The Israeli forces dismantled 2 mobile houses used as rooms for the School principle and teachers and then handed the principle 3 notices; the first one for demolition, the second one for confiscating the school supplies and the third one for suspending classes. Director of Education in Tubas village, Saied Qabbha, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ on 20 August 2018, ACF established 3 rooms built of bricks and belonging to al-Mujali Family in Buzaiq area in order to use them as a school for the village students. Moreover, the ACF established in the vicinity a playground, bathrooms and water tanks. The school opening was at the beginning of the 2019-2019school semester. The Ministry of Education in Tubas provided a car to transport students because of difficulties that teachers and students face while heading to school. A month earlier, the Israeli forces moved into the area 3 times, surveyed it and then took photos of it without handing anything. On 20 August 2018, the school added 2 mobile houses used as room for the principle and teachers. The school includes 5 teachers and 24 students. At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces accompanied with a mounted-crane truck raided the school and declared it as closed military zone. At approximately 06:10, Principle Feras al-Daraghmah, along with 4 students arrived at the school; meanwhile, the Israeli forces detained them and confiscated their cell phones. After that, a number of journalists and the Director of Education arrived at the school and were prevented from entering it. At approximately 08:30, the Israeli forces dismantled the mobile houses and before their withdrawal, they handed 3 notices to the headmaster regarding the demolition of the school, confiscation of its supplies and suspending classes at the school.”

Israeli settlers’ attack:

At approximately 10:40 on Thursday, 18 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, from “Yatizhar” settlement, moved into al-Safafeer area in the eastern side of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers threw stones at ‘Oreef secondary school; meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli forces and settlers. After that, the Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 26-year-old male was hit with a live bullet to the right thigh and was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where his injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 20 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, from “Kafat Ronim“ settlement extended from “Bracha “ settlement, moved into Khelet Abu al-‘Aqareb area in the eastern side of Bureen village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers threw stones at a house belonging to Bashir Hamza al-Zebin and then removed iron fencing placed on the house wall that was donated by the Popular Committee against the Wall and placed on the wall on the same day morning. The Israeli settlers attacked the representatives of the Popular Committee against the Wall and threw stones at the windshield of a car belonging to Jamal Yousef Jum’a, the Committee’s coordinator. It should be noted that the car was with an Israeli registration plate.

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, 22 October 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Merda village, north of Salfit, and then punctured the tiers of 7 vehicles parked in front of houses. The vehicles belong to Omar Sedqi Khafash, Nash’at Khafash, Hussain Hasan Sa’ied, Ahmed Saleh Ibdah, Sameeh Indah, Mohamed Ibdah, and Sa’ied Taha Ibdah. The Israeli settlers also wrote racist slogans against Arabs on the vehicles.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Gaza children, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Palestine |