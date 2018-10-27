israeli (apartheid state) “Army” Injures Many Schoolchildren In Hebron

Army Injures Many Schoolchildren In Hebron

Israeli soldiers fired, Thursday, several gas bombs into the Nahda Basic School for Boys, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, causing dozens of students and teacher to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, including some students who fainted.

Rawhi az-Zaro, the principal of the school, said the soldiers surrounded the school and fired dozens of gas bombs directly into its campus.

He added that dozens of children and teachers suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, including some who fainted, and required urgent treatment.

Az-Zaro stated that the soldiers also fired gas bombs and workers of the Hebron City Council, near the school, causing them to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

The principal said the school administration contacted the Palestinian Education Ministry about the attack, and the Palestinian District Coordination Office to demand the military vehicles to avoid driving near the schools during the times when students are arriving or leaving it.

