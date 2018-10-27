Syria Determined to Restore Idleb and Will not Allow It to Become New Caves for Terrorists: Al-Jaafari

Posted on by martyrashrakat

NEW YORK– Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari reaffirmed Syria’s determination to extend its sovereignty over the province of Idleb completely and that Syria will not allow Idleb to become “new caves for terrorists.”

During a session of the UN Security Council about the situation in the Middle East, al-Jaafari said that Idleb is an integral part of Syria and the Syrian state is determined to fully extend its sovereignty over it when it deems it appropriate, and that this act is a right guaranteed by the UN Charter and international law, with an opportunity for political and diplomatic work, SANA reported.

He added that the Syrian state will not allow Idleb to become “new Tora Bora caves for terrorists” and this matter is settled.

He pointed out that some Western countries, which shed crocodile tears over the situation in the city of Idleb and launched threats on the pretext of their concern for protecting civilians in the city, did not act wgen terrorist groups in it targeted innocent civilians in the city of Aleppo with dozens of shells on Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of tens of civilians and injuring many others.

Al-Jaafari also noted that the illegal US-led international coalition continues to commit crimes in Syria, the last of which was in the villages of al-Sosa and al-Bubadran in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, which led to the martyrdom of 62 civilians, children and women among them, and injuring many others, some of which are in critical situation.

“We are surprised that the UN Special Envoy’s report ignored the crimes of this coalition against the Syrians,” he said, adding that the US-led coalition targets everything in Syria except for terrorist groups.

Al-Jaafari said that those who called for the UNSC meeting today are trying to undermine the cooperation between the Syrian government and the UN, a cooperation that has resulted in many positive events over the years of crisis.

He added that the Syrian government has engaged in the Geneva talks since their inception and it has dealt in a positive, open, and transparent manner with the UN Special Envoy since taking office as facilitator of intra-Syrian dialogue more than four years ago.

Al-Jaafari affirmed that the Syrian government was and still is keen to ensure the success of the tasks of the Special Envoy, because this success is in the interest of the Syrian people, adding that the Syrian government has proved its keenness through dealings with former envoys Kofi Annan and Lakhdar Brahimi.

He said that the Syrian government participated fully in the Astana process and also dealt positively with the outcomes of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, and it continues to adhere to its results, which included the agreement to form a committee to discuss the current constitution, and which enables the Special Envoy to act as facilitator for its work.

Al-Jaafari pointed out that the Syrian government believes in the importance of the UN role in facilitating the intra-Syrian dialogue, but not in imposing custodianship over this dialogue.

“Although 74 years have passed since the establishment of the UN and the adoption of its noble principles, it is shameful to see these values being denied and thrown against the wall by some states, some of whom are permanent members of this Council,” he said.

Al-Jaafari stressed that Syria respects the Charter and the role of the UN, which is based on the power of the law and not on the arrogance of force, as well as respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

“Syria rejects the establishment of a camp for terrorists in the Syrian area of al-Tanf by a UN permanent state which also deploys its military forces as this act considers as a violation of the provisions of the UN Charter,” he added.

He stressed the Syrian state is keen to end the crisis, and this is made apparent by the openness of the state to initiatives aimed at combating terrorism and resolving the crisis by settling the situation of those involved in this war, achieving national reconciliation, stopping bloodshed, and preserving Syria’s territorial unity.

Al-Jaafari pointed out that the establishment of a committee to discuss the current constitution is one way out of the crisis.

He concluded by affirming that the Syrian government will make every positive effort to achieve what the Syrian people aspire to, and that it’s ready to complete cooperation with the UN to reach the desired results.

