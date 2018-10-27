The caravan of refugees that is moving slowly from Honduras to the Mexico-US border is gaining quite a bit of media exposure, not least from the aggressive rhetoric of Donald Trump. The families in the group have been portrayed as a threat to US national security. Such ill-conceived language serves only to heighten ethnic and […]
via US Imperial Interference In Central America To Blame For Migrant Crisis? — Rebel Voice
Another legacy of Imperialism and Capitalism… the Imperial powers treated the common man like an inanimate object when they colonized sovereign territories around the globe and they continue the same contemptuous treatment as we near the end of the first two decades of the 21st century… such a shame!