Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Completes Mission, Predicts Future of Relations with RussiaBrazil and Iran Develop New Agribusiness Strategy and Boost Cooperation

What will the dynamics of Russian-Brazilian relations in the context of succession of governments look like? The long history of friendship between the two peoples, which just celebrated 190 years, shows that it has always been solid, regardless of the politicians who were in power and the ideology that guided the states.
Today, at the headquarters of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, in the heart of Moscow, a solemn ceremony was held for the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the recent anniversary of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The event provided a recapitulation presented in photos and documents of the Russian-Brazilian ties from its beginning, dated October 3, 1828, to the present Temer government.
In addition to numerous diplomats, including from other Latin American countries, professors, academics and journalists, the ceremony was attended by distinguished guests – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Brazilian ambassador to Moscow, Antonio Luis Espinola Salgado, who is about to complete his diplomatic mission in the Russian capital.
“It is symbolic that Brazil was the first country in Latin America with which the Russian government established diplomatic ties. In fact, Brazil served as a ‘gateway’ to this unique region for Russia. We have accumulated considerable experience of constructive cooperation,” said the Russian official, speaking at the opening of the event.
“In the two years that I was here in front of the embassy in Moscow, relations between Russia and Brazil deepened, we had the visit of President Temer in June 2017, during which several documents were signed, political dialogue has been developing at many levels and on a range of topics, from disarmament, non-proliferation of arms and human rights to multilateral issues,” said the diplomat.
