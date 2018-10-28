Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Completes Mission, Predicts Future of Relations with RussiaBrazil and Iran Develop New Agribusiness Strategy and Boost Cooperation

Posted on October 28, 2018 by martyrashrakat

Source

By Paul Antonopoulos 

What will the dynamics of Russian-Brazilian relations in the context of succession of governments look like? The long history of friendship between the two peoples, which just celebrated 190 years, shows that it has always been solid, regardless of the politicians who were in power and the ideology that guided the states.

Today, at the headquarters of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, in the heart of Moscow, a solemn ceremony was held for the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the recent anniversary of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The event provided a recapitulation presented in photos and documents of the Russian-Brazilian ties from its beginning, dated October 3, 1828, to the present Temer government.

In addition to numerous diplomats, including from other Latin American countries, professors, academics and journalists, the ceremony was attended by distinguished guests – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Brazilian ambassador to Moscow, Antonio Luis Espinola Salgado, who is about to complete his diplomatic mission in the Russian capital.

“It is symbolic that Brazil was the first country in Latin America with which the Russian government established diplomatic ties. In fact, Brazil served as a ‘gateway’ to this unique region for Russia. We have accumulated considerable experience of constructive cooperation,” said the Russian official, speaking at the opening of the event.

Ekaterina_Nenakhova_SputnikBR@ESputnikbr
See Ekaterina_Nenakhova_SputnikBR’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Sergei Lavrov stressed the importance of Russian-Brazilian interaction in issues such as peace, which is nourished by the ideological proximity of the doctrines of the two countries, reiterating the importance of close coordination in such platforms as the UN, G20 and BRICS. The minister also took the opportunity to underline the successes of cultural projects, such as the Bolshoi Theater School in Joinville, the only affiliate of this kind abroad.

“According to the Brazilian proverb, my friend is not the one who says he is going, but rather the one that says I am going with you. Nowadays there is a clear bilateral interest in moving forward and in deepening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership,” said the minister.

Ekaterina_Nenakhova_SputnikBR@ESputnikbr
See Ekaterina_Nenakhova_SputnikBR’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Brazilian ambassador Antonio Luis Espinola Salgado evaluated the results of his two-year diplomatic mission, which began several months after the arrival of the Temer government.

“In the two years that I was here in front of the embassy in Moscow, relations between Russia and Brazil deepened, we had the visit of President Temer in June 2017, during which several documents were signed, political dialogue has been developing at many levels and on a range of topics, from disarmament, non-proliferation of arms and human rights to multilateral issues,” said the diplomat.

Advertisements

Filed under: America, BRICS, Latin America, Lavrov, Russia | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: