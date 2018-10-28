israeli (apartheid state) airstrikes damage buildings, including hospital in Gaza

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli airstrikes damage buildings, including hospital in Gaza

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli warplanes destroyed a building in the center of Gaza City and caused serious damages to Palestinian homes and various buildings, including the Indonesian Hospital, during continuous airstrikes on predawn Saturday.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes targeted and fired missiles towards a four-story building that was still under construction in the center of Gaza City and destroyed it. Reports added that several buildings in its vicinity were damaged during the airstrikes.

Palestinian firefighting crews were deployed in numerous areas across the Gaza Strip to provide support to the residents.

Serious damage was caused to several buildings and homes in the vicinity of the sites targeted by Israeli warplanes, including the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

Sources confirmed that the Indonesian Hospital sustained damage to the structure and facilities and caused panic among its patients.Israeli warplanes fired five missiles near the hospital, according to local sources.

Local sources also told Ma’an that Israeli warplanes carried out 17 airstrikes targeting sites belonging to the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |