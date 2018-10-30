Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Paul Antonopoulos

Cuba has begun to escalate its militarization, as regional developments indicate continual U.S backed destabilization. To counter this threat, Russia will lend Cuba more than $50 million for purchases of Russian military equipment, the Russian daily Kommersant reported, citing two sources in the area of ​​technical and military cooperation of the two countries.

According to sources, the respective agreements will be signed during the 16th Intergovernmental Committee on Economy, Trade and Technical-Scientific Cooperation to be held in Havana on October 29 and 30. However, neither Russia nor Cuba confirmed the reports.

“Together with this agreement, a set of general economic documents and agreements initiated by Russia’s finance ministry will be signed, but with other values,” a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Cuba may use the resources to acquire armored vehicles and helicopters. “Separately, spare parts, tools and equipment for previously purchased vehicles, such as T-62 tanks or APC-60 armored vehicles, should be purchased,” the source said.

The newspaper reported that Havana also planned to buy industrial equipment under separate contracts. In addition, cooperation may also result in a joint project for the production of light weapons.

The previous loan agreement between Russia and Cuba in that sphere was concluded in 2009 and was subsequently extended twice in 2010 and 2011. In 2017, Havana formally addressed Russia requesting the modernization of the country’s operational equipment.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that a mobile data-reception system for Russian Earth observation satellites will be installed in Cuba before the end of April 2019, according to tender documentation from the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), disclosed on the bidding website.

Roscosmos indicated that the mobile system was created in 2015, having completed state tests. The installation and start of work must be completed by April 30, 2019. It will receive data from Resurs-P, Canopus-B and Canopus-V-IK optical observation spacecraft with infra-red cameras and then transmit them to Moscow via the Luch geostationary satellite by cryptography.

In addition, Roscosmos plans to install fixed data reception stations in the Russian region of Chukotka and the Russian Progress station in Antarctica next year.

The Resurs-P spacecraft consists of three devices and is capable of capturing images of designated regions with a resolution of 0.7 meters in visible bands and near infrared.

With spacecraft data, geographic, thematic and topographic maps are created and updated, pollution and degradation of the environment are observed, and data are available for search of oil and other sources of energy. In addition, the satellite images evaluate whether or not the wheat is ready to be harvested, as well as the activity of the flora in reservoirs or the amount of salt in the soil.

It is worth noting that the new generation of Resurs satellites is also capable of detecting missile launch and flight, finding and identifying space junk and observing stars like telescopes.

Canopus-B satellites control emergencies on our planet, including natural disasters, forest fires, land use and cartography. In terrestrial orbit there are four Canopus satellites, including Canopus-V-IK, in charge of discovering fires of forest fires. There is a growing consensus that the U.S possesses technologies which can alter weather patterns, create storms, and otherwise use the hologram of natural disaster to create destruction and chaos in the target country.

In May, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, the Technical Scientific Center Geocuba and Tecnoimport signed a contract to install a measuring station for the Glonass navigation system in Cuba. With these provisions, Havana aims to begin to take measures to counter U.S threats.

Contrary to common depictions, Cuba is a rather large island, and forms a strategic barrier in the Gulf of Mexico. Cuba spans a length equal to the length of Texas, the largest of the contiguous U.S states. It spans from just south of Florida, all the way to the Yucatan Peninsula or Mexico. FRN assesses that Cuba as a forward deployed ‘giant naval base island’ for Chinese and Russian interests in a post-collapse U.S, would be a powerful and implacable barrier against any attempts to revitalize the U.S empire into Latin America by way of naval prowess.

