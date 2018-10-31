Golan Resists Judization: No for “Israel” — Uprootedpalestinians’s Blog

Posted on October 31, 2018 by Zara Ali

Golan Resists Judization: No for “Israel” Local Editor Syria condemned the “illegal elections” being held by “Israel” for the first time in the occupied Golan Heights, as an attempt to assimilate the Druze minority, who for their part have largely refused to take part in the polls. Members of the Druze community residing under “Israeli” […]

via Golan Resists Judization: No for “Israel” — Uprootedpalestinians’s Blog

