Hezbollah Mourns Arab Journalist Hamdi Kandil

November 1, 2018

Hezbollah Media Relations Department issued on Thursday a statement which mourns the “major Arab journalist Hamdi Kandil”, adding that the entire Arab Umma and journalism lost him.

The statement stressed that the honest media has lost a self-made man who had always conveyed the agonies and aspirations of his people and stood by the resistance and all his Umma’s causes.

Hezbollah Media Relations Department offered deep condolences to the family of the late journalist, asking Holy God to bless him with His Mercy and Spacious Heaven.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

