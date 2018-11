Posted on by michaellee2009

Free Palestine! A New Series on Zionist Oppression

PLEASE SHARE! After an enlightening trip to Palestine, investigative journalist Jake Morphonios begins a new documentary series of the systematic oppression of the Palestinian people by the brutal Zionist regime of Israel.

#BDS #FreePalestine

