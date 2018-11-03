French MP Asks Macron: How Many People Should Die to Stop Saudi Criminality?

November 2, 2018

French MP Bastian La Chaux lashed out at President Emanuel Macron’s foreign policy regarding supporting the Saudi regime in its (43-month) war on Yemen and the various crimes it commits elsewhere.

“How many people should die to stop those crimes?” La Chaux asked Macron.

La Chaux considered that Macron’s policy stigmatizes France which prefers the Saudi billions of dollars to its own honor, stressing that Saudi has committed hundreds of war crimes in Yemen.

The French MP also stressed that Saudi has spread the dark thought across the various countries, condemning Macron’s invitation to the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman to visit Paris on November 11 and considering that the latter purchases France’s silence via the weaponry deals.

La Chaux also disapprovingly stressed that the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered (October 2 in Saudi consulate in Istanbul) by a group of criminals sent by the Saudi regime which is supported by France.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

