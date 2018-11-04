Trump goes full retard

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Saker

November 02, 2018

I can’t say that I am ‘surprised’, but still, I am. That he would actually do this really makes reality even weirder than fantasy. Check out what The Donald posted today:

I think that if I was a kinder person I would probably be embarrassed for him, but I cannot muster enough kindness in me for that. To me, he looks like one delusional and pompous ass with a serious narcissistic personality disorder to boot. To think that he actually controls the US nuclear arsenal (at least in theory) is outright frightening.

I suppose that these “tweets” are this idiot’s idea of communicating a message so I will place this in the “speeches and statements” section and nevermind that “tweets” are something which is associated with bird and, hence, bird-brains.

I really wonder what his IQ must be.

I can barely imagine the contempt in which is clown must be held in Moscow, Beijing or Tehran…

Reagan at least was funny. This clown does not even have that.

So yes, Hillary would have been worse, but that’s truly the best I can say about the man.

If that is what leads the Empire, expect the latter to tank very fast.

The Saker

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, China, Eurasia, Iran, Russia, sanctions, The Saker, Trump, USA |