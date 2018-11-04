Posted on by martyrashrakat

US Support to Saudi-led War on Yemen Continuing: Yemeni Negotiator

November 3, 2018

Head of the Yemeni national delegation Mohammad Abdol Salam stressed that the US call for halting the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen signals the start of a new phase of escalation, adding that the American support to this war is accompanied by a remarkable military preparation on the Western Coast.

Abdol Salam pointed out that the national delegation did not receive any invitation to attend any new round of negotiations, calling on the Yemenis to be assured that the Army and the popular committees can achieve the victory they look for.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, Sudan, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel