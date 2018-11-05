israel (apartheid state) Killed 32 Palestinians including 6 Children in October

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel Killed 32 Palestinians, 6 Children in October

Israel killed 32 Palestinians – 26 in the besieged Gaza Strip and six in the occupied West Bank – in October, including six children. A further 2,166 others were wounded across the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt).

The figures were issued in a report by the Abdullah Al-Horani Research Centre, affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Quds Press reported. It noted that 28-year-old Wisam Shalaldeh, who passed away inside an Israeli prison due to medical negligence, was one of those Palestinians killed last month.

The report also said that the Israeli occupation is still holding the bodies of two Palestinians from the neighbourhood of Sair, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Israel claims they were killed after carrying out stabbing attacks, thus raising the number of bodies withheld by Israel to 32.

The report added that 1,916 Palestinians were wounded in the besieged Gaza Strip, while 250 were wounded in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also said that the Israeli occupation arrested a further 525 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in October.

Other crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in October include the demolition of 56 Palestinian homes and facilities, including Al-Tahaddi School in the suburbs of Tubas, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

In addition, the report added that the Israeli authorities approved the construction of thousands of new settlement units and confiscated hundreds of dunams of Palestinians land, as well as uprooting hundreds of trees.

The report also mentioned that attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers had increased last month, highlighting the killing of 45-year-old Palestinian mother Aisha Al-Rabi near the Israeli military checkpoint of Zaatara.

