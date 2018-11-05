Why Netanyahu LOVES the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

When Bibi Netanyahu first heard the tragic news from America, he was asked his reaction. Bibi smirked and barked out: “It’s very good!”

Then a faint light of awareness dawned in his beady little pig eyes: an understanding of how bad that sounded. So he caught himself and said: “Uh…well, it isn’t good…but it’s good for Israel!”

That was Bibi’s reaction to 9/11. But it also represents his likely response to the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

Netanyahu is a gangster. “Israel” is a global shakedown racket. The so-called state of Israel is in fact a huge river of dirty money flowing into Occupied Palestine. That money is literally “scared up” all over the world by Jews who are terrorized into believing that the Zio gangster state is all that is standing between them and a new set of gas chambers.

Israel’s perennial problem: Jews are doing fine all over the world. They have no reason to go to Israel. They have no reason to send money to Israel. They have no reason to make themselves unpopular in their homelands by bleeding those homelands dry on behalf of Israel.

In fact, American Jews don’t even have any good reason to support US wars for Israel. Polls show that American Jews, more than any other US ethnic group, oppose the 9/11-triggered terror wars on Israel’s enemies.

That’s right: If it were up to American Jews, we’d be 7 trillion dollars richer, and 32 million Muslims would be still alive.

So Netanyahu’s gangster state has one overwhelmingly difficult “national security” imperative: Terrorize the world’s Jews, or at least enough of the rich and powerful ones, into maintaining the money flow. That issue is existential. Everything else is just details.

That’s why Israel and its minions flood with the world with Holocaust (TM) propaganda. That is why they create and maintain “anti-Semitic” hate groups. That is why they regularly organize false flags to create an illusion of widespread anti-Jewish hatred and violence. And that is why they cheer and dance and celebrate when 3,000 people are murdered in the World Trade Center, or eleven people are murdered in a synagogue in Pennsylvania.

The State of Israel has an atrocious record of committing horrific acts of terrorism against Jews all over the world to scare up warm bodies and support for Zionism. Thomas Saurez’s State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel (read my review HERE) shows that Jews were the number one target of Zionist terrorists during Israel’s formative period. The Zionists repeatedly sank ships killing hundreds of Jewish refugees at a time. They bombed and massacred Jews in Iraq, and terrorized Jewish communities in Morocco. Both of these ancient Jewish communities were genocidally destroyed by Israeli Zionists.

And speaking of Zionist genocide against Jews:

More recently, the massacre of Jews in a Paris deli shortly after the Charlie Hebdo events appears to have been part of a false flag run by Israel and its French assets. For details on why this event qualifies as a strongly suspected false flag, see my edited book We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo. Then listen to top Israeli investigative journalist Barry Chamish, who suspiciously died shortly after beginning to talk about these matters, blame the Charlie Hebdo terror events on Netanyahu.

Another recent false flag out of Israel, designed to scare up support for Israel, was Michael Kadar and his Shin Bet Uncle Mordecai’s 2017 series of death threats targeting American Jewish organizations. The US media blamed those threats on “anti-Semitism.” After Kadar was arrested, and the affair revealed as a false flag, that same media skulked in silence. The liberal Jews who dominate US media may not agree with their Likudnik cousins, but they sure do cover for them! I suppose it’s like having a crazy semi-lovable uncle who happens to be a serial rapist: Denial is a river in Egypt and an eventual border of Greater Israel. So thanks to our non-Likud but still culpable liberal media, most Americans are undoubtedly still under the impression that Kadar’s crime spree was perpetrated by “anti-Semites” rather than by the actual perpetrator, the State of Israel.

So was Israel somehow behind the Pittsburgh massacre? Just to ask the question is to invite career-destroying opprobrium from the ADL. But not to ask the question is to invite terminal brain death