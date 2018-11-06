Posted on by michaellee2009

Trump Regime Blames Iran for Its Own High Crimes

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

The blame game is longstanding US policy, blaming other governments for its own wrongdoing – notably its endless high crimes of war and against humanity, along with supporting the scourge of terrorism it pretends to oppose.

The Trump regime’s harshest venom targets Iran, a nation pursuing cooperative relations with all other nations, supporting world peace and stability, involved in combating regional terrorism.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and since taking office, Trump consistently lied about Iran – following script written for him by AIPAC as follows:

“Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — remains Israel’s and America’s greatest long-term threat in the Middle East.”

“The United States must confront Iran’s aggression, take firm action to support regional allies, and ensure that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapons capability.”

“Iran is a radical Islamic theocracy that seeks to export its revolutionary ideology abroad by supporting terrorist proxy groups.”

“Iran continues to provide arms, funding and personnel to…Syria, which has repeatedly used chemical weapons against its own citizens.”

“For more than two decades, Iran has flouted its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and sought a nuclear weapons capability to further its hegemonic aims.”

“The Islamic Republic is rapidly advancing toward a nuclear weapons capability in defiance of mandatory UN Security Council resolutions requiring the suspension of its nuclear program.”

All of the above rubbish are bald-faced lies, AIPAC notorious for proliferating them, ignoring Israeli apartheid viciousness, its regional aggression, inventing reasons to vilify Iran. Legitimate ones don’t exist.

Fact: The US is “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism” – NATO, Israel, Turkey, the Saudis, and other regimes its junior partners.

Fact: No Iranian “aggression” exists. The nation hasn’t attack another country in centuries – what the US and its imperial partners do repeatedly.

Fact: Iran abhors nuclear weapons, wants them all eliminated. Its legitimate nuclear program has no military component.

Fact: AIPAC, Israel and US hardliners lied, claiming the Islamic Republic is pursuing development of nuclear weapons.

Fact: Israel is the Middle East’s only nuclear armed and dangerous country, armed as well with banned chemical and biological weapons, used in its wars of aggression – all of the above ignored by AIPAC, supporting Israeli high crimes.

Fact: “(R)adical Islamic theocracy” defines the Saudis and other regional despotic monarchies – not Iran.

Fact: Israel is ruled by Zionist zealots, religious fundamentalists, Islamophobes, and warmongering fascists – the state notorious for its “malign activities.”

Fact: Terrorists supported by the US, other Western countries, the Saudis and Israel use chemical weapons repeatedly against Syrian civilians – incidents wrongfully blamed on Damascus.

Fact: Not a shred of evidence suggests Syrian forces ever used CWs throughout years of war. Claims otherwise are bald-faced lies.

Fact: IAEA inspections prove Iran fully observes NPT and JCPOA provisions. Washington and Israel flagrantly breached them. The Jewish state refused to sign the NPT treaty – its nuclear weapons program a longtime open secret.

“Iran’s malign activities” include pursuing Middle East peace and stability, combating the scourge of terrorism the US, NATO, Turkey, the Saudis and Israel support.

Trump is a serial liar. Nothing he says is credible. In his UN address last September, he turned truth on its head, claiming “Iran’s leaders sew (sic) chaos, death and disruption. They do not respect their neighbors, borders, or the sovereign rights of nations.”

“Instead, they plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.”

He repeated the above Big Lies and others about Iran numerous times, other regime officials doing the same thing.

On Fox News Sunday, Mike Pompeo used its platform to lie about Iran, saying:

Reimposed sanctions aim to deny “the world’s largest state

sponsor of terrorists the capacity to do things like they did this past

couple weeks, an attempted assassination campaign in the heart of Europe” – a bald-faced lie.

Pompeo refused to confirm US waivers granted to China, India and other countries to keep buying Iranian oil, along with maintaining normal relations with Iran.

He lied about the effectiveness of (illegal) US sanctions. For nearly 40 years, they achieved no strategic objectives – nor will new ones.

The world community largely opposes US “maximum pressure” on Iran, including EU and other major countries.

On CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday, Pompeo boasted about “the toughest sanctions ever placed against the Islamic Republic of Iran” – ignoring their flagrant illegality and world community opposition to the Trump regime’s unacceptable anti-Iran agenda.

He lied claiming the Islamic Republic “threatens Israel.” Polar opposite is true.

He shamefully blamed Iran for “prolonging suffering of the Yemeni people,” including starvation threatening millions. The US, NATO, Israel, the Saudis and UAE bear full responsibility for endless genocidal war – not Iran.

Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo repeatedly lie to the US public and world community about the Islamic Republic and virtually everything else.

They consistently ignore Washington’s responsibility for endless wars of aggression, their mass slaughter and destruction, along with human misery they cause – together with its imperial partners.

Iran is unacceptably vilified for its sovereign independence, refusal to bow to Washington’s will, support for Palestinian rights, along with opposition to Israeli apartheid viciousness and US imperial wars.

Its leadership warrants universal support for being on the right side of these vital issues.

