Don’t be Fooled by US Calls for Yemen Ceasefire. It’s PR Spin for More War

The UK appears now to be gearing up towards authoring a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Yemen, following years of blocking any resolutions on the issue.

The UK has been the official “penholder” on Yemen, meaning that it has been up to the UK to table resolutions, which it has steadfastly refused to do, while simultaneously blocking anyone else’s attempts to do so.

The US and UK could end the war tomorrow, simply by threatening to cut off military supplies, intelligence and training to the Saudis until the air strikes stop

The apparent about-turn is a response to last week’s statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis calling for a ceasefire in Yemen within 30 days, to be followed by UN-facilitated peace talks.

The UK dutifully followed suit shortly afterwards, expressing support for the initiative. This was somewhat ironic given…