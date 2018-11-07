War Of 1973 – Syria, Egypt And Israel Fight To A Standstill – What Happened?

Rebel Voice

It is known as the Ramadan War, the October War and the Yom Kippur War. It took place in 1973 and was between the rogue state of Israel and the Arab states of Egypt and Syria who had some troops from various other nations. It is spoken of and debated online and beyond. But how many know what really took place and why?

The following presentation provides some insight into the conflict and it’s outcomes, most of which are still being felt to this day in the region and much further afield. Watch this and then find a Zionist and debate the hell out of them.