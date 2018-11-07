Zionist Settlers Attack School in Occupied West Bank, Injure Seven Students
November 7, 2018
Zionist settlers attacked on Wednesday Auref school in southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank, stoning the students who clashed with them.
The clashes between the settlers who were guarded by the Israeli occupation army at the spot and the Palestinian students left seven of the latter injured.
Local sources noted that the clashed were sill ongoing till preparing this report, adding that the Zionist occupation forces were firing at the nearby Palestinian houses.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
